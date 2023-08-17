Quiet luxury is here to stay - kitchen designers reveal 3 insider secrets to get the look

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's no secret that we're huge fans of the quiet luxury trend. After seeing it explode on social media, we're doing all we can to incorporate it into our interiors, and next up is the kitchen.

A kitchen is the heart of a home, so ensuring it's as stylish as possible is key to persuading family and friends to gather together. Taking cues from the luxe trend will make a cooking and dining area feel professionally designed and super sophisticated so it's a joy to use.

And while you might assume that a quiet luxury kitchen will be a costly investment, it's actually simple to introduce the latest home decor trend in a more affordable way. So whether you're looking to undertake a new kitchen renovation or refresh it with a few new features, here's how to achieve the look.

How to get the quiet luxury look in your kitchen

Whether you have an open-plan kitchen layout or a small kitchen to work with, there are many ways you can make the quiet luxury trend work for your home and budget.

'Incorporating the quiet luxury trend into your kitchen involves creating a space that looks sophisticated, elegant, and comfortable without looking too flashy,' explains Darren Watts, showroom development and design director at Wren Kitchens .

'This can be done by focusing on high-quality materials and understated design elements. To get the look for your kitchen, use neutral colour palettes consisting of soft tones like whites, creams, greys, and muted pastels. They create a timeless backdrop that allows other design elements to stand out.'

1. A soft colour palette

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Anna Stathaki)

Neutral colour palettes are chic, understated and will stand the test of time. While you don't need to spend a lot of money to achieve the quiet luxury trend, if you did choose to invest in a new design then you can be safe in the knowledge that a white or grey kitchen won't go out of style.

'A mellow colour palette is often associated with luxury and elegance,' says Elliott Fairlie, product lead at kitchen surface experts Bushboard. 'The neutral tones and muted shades create a calming effect which can add sophistication to any space.

'This can be achieved through neutral cabinets, muted metals and the introduction of materials such as natural stones and wood-effect surfaces.'

2. Plenty of natural materials

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Anna Stathaki)

One of the most effective ways of creating a high-end look is through the use of decadent materials that look luxe. Marble and quartz will make a space feel premium, but you can also opt for stone-effect surfaces if you want the same look for less.

'The focus should be on high-quality materials and excellent workmanship to create a ‘quiet luxury’ kitchen design. There is a greater emphasis on using natural materials that are timeless and remain beautiful through the decades,' advises Richard Moore, design director at Martin Moore.

'Natural, luxurious materials such as marble and granite work well as countertops or splashbacks, adding interest to the kitchen as well as a sophisticated finish.'

Featuring a stand-out stone as a kitchen island idea or table is also a more achievable way of touching on the trend without committing to an entire scheme.

3. Contrasting black features

(Image credit: Howdens)

The jewellery-like nature of brass fittings makes it great for achieving a sophisticated design, however black is the recommended way of succeeding with quiet luxury.

'When using black in interior design, it’s important to consider how you balance it. Choosing effective lighting, strategic placement and balancing it with differing materials can help uplift the space and ensure that the colour is having the desired, luxurious effect,' says kitchen surface expert Elliott.

Whether it's through a black sink and tap combination or statement accessories such as black vases and photo frames, contrasting dark with neutral cabinetry will make a kitchen look quietly expensive.