What is replacing farmhouse kitchens? These 6 country-inspired trends are the ones to watch for 2025

Over the years, the farmhouse kitchen style has evolved in many ways, but one thing has stayed constant, it continues to embody the timeless charm we associate with the traditional kitchen .

‘The farmhouse kitchen style is all about creating a warm, welcoming environment with a focus on simplicity and practicality. The style is known for large, functional elements - think traditional shaker-style cabinetry and robust, durable work surfaces that are perfect for cooking and family gatherings’, explains Emma-Louise Braham, kitchen product design expert from Bushboard .

It's a classic style that arguably will never date, but as we look towards kitchen trends for 2025, it's natural to want to revamp the design. We're seeing typically 'classic' kitchen designs dominate social media but with modern touches, such as bold trending colour schemes, lots of texture and statement surfaces. All reminiscent of the farmhouse kitchen but with a fresh take perfect for modern living.

Here are the trends to take note of for 2025.

What is replacing the farmhouse kitchen?

1. English Storybook

One trend gaining traction in kitchen design, also inspired by rural life, is the nostalgic, romantic charm of the English Storybook trend. Evolved from the cottagecore trend , with a focus on the whimsical details found in children’s literature, this style evokes a sense of nostalgia, creating spaces that feel both heartwarming and full of character.

Tom Revill, co-founder of Plank Hardware , says, ‘It’s no surprise to see the popularity of English Storybook kitchens moving into 2025. With the right blend of natural materials, soft colours, and nostalgic details, you can transform your kitchen into a sanctuary where you'll love to spend time. Think gingham accents, cafe curtains, bobbin detailing, and antique brass hardware.

'By embracing these elements, you can create an English Storybook kitchen that is a stylish, peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life’. Plank Hardware’s range of Bobbin-style hardware adds the perfect touch of whimsy to create this look.

2. Regency-Era Elegance

Next up, a trend that channels the opulence and grandeur of the Regency era. This style embraces deep, rich colours and nature-inspired patterns, adding a sense of regal elegance to the home.

Tom Howley, creative design director at Tom Howley Kitchens, offers a peek into what we can expect in 2025, ‘2025 is the year of the Bridgerton Influence. Try deep, regal greens and a dash of nature-inspired pattern with a heritage feel. Think leafy William Morris prints and vintage Liberty florals. When in doubt, head over to your nearest National Trust stately home for inspiration. We may not all have a Bridgerton budget, but we can learn a thing or two about how to create beautiful spaces just by looking to the past.’

3. Playfully Kitsch

A trend that’s all about embracing the joy of mismatched charm and playful patterns is the ‘kitschen’ trend. This vibrant, eclectic style is creeping its way into the mainstream, offering an escape from minimalism with its fun, retro-inspired touches and crafty vibes.

Amy Wilson, an interior designer working with 247 Blinds, shares some insight on how to approach this trend: 'A word of caution around kitsch décor - it should not be confused with messy chic! It is still a considered scheme, but the rules are a little looser and the combinations are endless.’

This trend encourages individuality, mixing bold colours, patterns, and vintage finds for a truly personal, lived-in space. As Amy explains, ‘This crafty inspired, relaxed, anything goes trend is appealing as it feels homely and comforting. Expect to see lots of colour combinations and clashes - blue and orange, pink and green or yellow - this is the ultimate maximalist look!’ If you love taking your time to find unique pieces and want to celebrate all things quirky, this is the look for you!

4. Warm Nordic

Warm Nordic is the evolution of the crisp Scandi-style kitchen, taking the pared-back, minimalist look and adding a new layer of warmth. This progression softens the colder, more utilitarian elements of the original design, creating a more inviting and homely feel while still embracing sustainability and natural materials.

Rebecca Barker, designer at Grid Thirteen, explains this shift. ‘Adding a secondary colour palette tone to off-white cabinetry brings additional warmth, cosiness and interest to such a kitchen space and is complemented by merging sustainable wood choices such as slatted woods, cabinetry beading and worktops. This look is especially effective when blended with wooden flooring, tables, lighting and gold & brass accessories as it modernises the original principles of a Scandi-style kitchen design to bring a warmer, more inviting, cosy design’.

5. Mindful Materials

This trend draws inspiration from the Japanese philosophy of Wabi Sabi, celebrating natural imperfections and organic textures. This style embraces raw materials like wood, stone, and bamboo, and focuses on creating tranquil, calming spaces.

Tom explains, ‘With calming neutral tones, organic features, and minimalist design, this design approach creates a peaceful retreat. This trend hits a perfect balance between serene and stylish, encouraging relaxation while still making guests envious of your interior design through considered use of layered materials and textures.’

The beauty of this approach lies in its simplicity, where every element adds to the calm, natural charm of the space. To achieve this look, be sure to keep any clutter to a minimum to achieve that sense of tranquillity. Take inspiration from the queen of decluttering, Marie Kondo, when planning your kitchen storage.

6. Cosy Colour Palettes

When recreating that warm farmhouse feel, carefully considered cabinet colours are your secret weapon. Mike Whitfield, luxury interior expert at Lusso explains. ‘It’s all about creating a warm, inviting, and organic space that emphasises natural materials and a connection to nature. An earthy colour palette can be incorporated through warm neutrals such as taupe, beige, and soft browns as well as sage and olive greens to enhance the natural aesthetic. Or, for those who prefer a darker, moodier feel, rich blues and charcoal greys add depth and sophistication, especially when paired with metal accents.’

Whether you’re aiming for a classic or a more modern vibe, these colours add depth and warmth, turning your kitchen into an inviting retreat, without the need to go too ‘trad’ with your cabinets and accessories.

FAQs

What are the kitchen trends for 2025?

Natalie Fry, founder and creative director at Grid Thirteen, shares two of her top trend predictions for 2025.

‘Quiet Luxury’ will remain a strong trend, with understated elegance, superior materials, minimalism and craftsmanship at its core. Suited to larger kitchen spaces, this trend showcases kitchens with a subtle, luxury aesthetic through personalisation and bespoke furniture details which are thoughtfully merged with practical, efficient design solutions for maximum functionality.’

Natalie also predicts historical periods influencing modern trends with the prediction of a rise in the ‘Classic Renaissance’ trend. ‘This trend goes beyond cabinetry style and focuses on the space’s architecture, height and design elements to reflect the grandeur and elegance of the European Renaissance period. This style can be achieved through working with master craftsmen to create bespoke panelled cabinetry on walls, polished stone floors, subtle gilded touches and delicately designed coffered or corniced ceilings which mirror the architectural splendour and balanced layout of interior spaces from this period.’

As kitchen trends evolve, the charm of the farmhouse kitchen still pulls at our hearts, but in new and interesting ways. From the nostalgic whimsy of English Storybook kitchens to the inviting warmth of Nordic touches and the fun, bold vibes of kitsch, the focus is shifting toward creating spaces that are not just practical but also deeply personal!

Will you be giving a new look a try or sticking with the classic farmhouse look? Either will look timeless and elegant, it just depends on what suits your style.