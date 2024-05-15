Romanticise your home with these 10 beautiful cottagecore colour ideas

Generally speaking, colour ideas for cottagecore decor consist of beautiful muted tones like green, blue, gray and elegant neutrals. Though, due to other trends having an influence, it's perfectly okay to add in some punchier colours too to your colour palette.

Cottagecore is one of those trends that turned into a staple design style. It emerged on social media almost three years ago and shows no sign of going anywhere anytime soon.

'When designing the colour scheme for a cottage kitchen, the aim is to create a space that is welcoming, comfortable, and reflective of the cottage's natural surroundings. Cottage style should feel cosy and charming, and therefore lends itself well to a palette inspired by nature, vintage elements, and soft, inviting hues,' says Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.

We asked interior experts for their colour combinations that will help you achieve the cottagecore look, and there are some fabulous shades to help you romanticise your home.

Colour ideas for cottagecore decor

The cottagecore colour palette has much in common with farmhouse decor and countryside chic. However, the key difference is the preference for softer and more feminine shades like rose, yellow and forest green.

Here are a few of the colours that along with the experts we'd recommend to give your home that pretty cottage look.

1. Bring the outside in with mid green

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Link to nature where you can, and if your hallway leads to a front garden then embrace it with a mid-green hallway colour scheme. Forest from Little Greene is a perfect shade for this, it's a paint colour that links well to natural greenery.

'Hallways are the literal transition from outdoors to indoors, so are a wonderful space for extending the beauty and atmosphere of the natural environment by bringing leafy florals, foliage motifs and forest green hues into our homes,' says Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene.

For a cosy on-trend look paint your ceiling and woodwork in green and team it with a leafy wallpaper that has a creamy background. This will add light to the walls at the same time as creating interest.

2. Add a burst of colour with citrus shades

(Image credit: The Fine Cotton Company)

A scheme that might not be obvious, but one that looks fabulous is bright zesty shades like lemon and lime. They're both warm and energising and can be teamed with a linen shade as a grounding blank canvas.

'When it comes to achieving the cottagecore aesthetic, creating a welcoming scheme that offers comfort and familiarity is key. Keep your colour palette soft and concise, using warm neutral hues with bursts of brighter shades to add a sense of warmth and joy to your room,' suggests Gisela Lancaster, head of buying, Sofology.

Start with a key piece of furniture says Gisela, 'A contemporary sofa paired with complimentary vintage or reclaimed pieces offers a fresh twist on this traditional scheme.'

3. Use pale blush for a modern twist

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Add a contemporary touch to a classic cottagecore kitchen by introducing blush. it adds a hint of colour without taking over and will lighten up the often dark small kitchens you find in cottages.

'Pale pink is a great choice, it creates a sense of calm and serenity, making it perfect for a cottage kitchen – a shade that works well on both walls, as well as cabinetry,' says Al Bruce, founder of Oliver & Barr.

You can use white to add balance with brass fixtures and fittings to add a little warmth.

4. Embrace cerise pink for a maximalist lover

(Image credit: 1838 Wallcoverings)

From authentic cottagecore to maximalist cottagecore – if you fancy embracing the latter then go for a vibrant shade.

Cerise pink is perhaps a colour you might not have thought of in a cottage but it can look fabulous, keep it the lower half of the walls and keep the rest lighter. Pairing this shade with a traditional tongue and groove wall panelling idea will help anchor this bold shade in the cottagecore style and pair with wallpaper.

'The cottagecore trend celebrates the wonderfully vibrant and eclectic spirit that is so synonymous with British interiors. For a modern and joyous twist consider a bold patterned wallpaper and opt for one of the more striking colours within the design to thread across skirting and woodwork,' says James Watson, managing director, 1838 Wallcoverings.

5.Try sky blue in a calming bedroom

(Image credit: John Lewis of Hungerford)

One of the most popular cottagecore colours to pick is blue – calming and soothing, a sky blue bedroom idea will certainly help you sleep at night.

It also works as a great backdrop to brighter accents as Rebecca Nokes, design director at John Lewis of Hungerford explains:

'Blue is a great shade to choose when decorating a room with the ‘cottage core’ aesthetic as it still conveys classic cottage style without being to twee. A soft blue is a good choice for walls and cabinetry as shown here and provides an excellent canvas for adding accents in deeper shades and tones to add interest and depth to the scheme.'

6. Lift a dark kitchen with sunshine yellow

(Image credit: Fenwick & Tilbrook)

Yellow is a popular colour for cottagecore kitchens, from turmeric and mustard to sunshine yellow, all will add a warmth to the scheme.

Team your yellow kitchen with white if the ceilings are low and use open shelving to add character. You can tie the chosen yellow in by using it for your accessories too – glassware and tableware in yellow always look fresh.

7. Create a cosy living room with cream

(Image credit: Molly Mahon)

For the most perfect relaxing living room consider a creamy off-white that offers a hint of warmth, its natural tones are ideal for a cottagecore scheme.

'True cottage style has an air of tranquility to it so working with creamy hues like delicate off-whites and ivory as a base is a great start pointing to create a calming & comfortable homely atmosphere,' advises block printer and textile designer, Molly Mahon.

If you want to choose accent shades to go with off-white choose warming shades, Molly explains, 'Pairing these neutrals with gentle colours as accents, allows your furnishings to shine. I love to use nature-inspired patterns throughout my house as they fill me with joy, these linen curtains for example sing gently against the pale yellows of the upholstery, I was dazzled by this revered and iconic image of the poppy, originally created by the mughals, which I have re-imagined in mustard and sky blue.'

8. Choose lilac for a soothing bathroom

(Image credit: Earthborn)

Lilacs and mauves are beautiful delicate shades to consider in a cottagecore bathroom colour scheme.

Soft and gentle, lilac is ideal for winding down with at the end of day, use it as a blank canvas for classic cottagecore essentials.

'Tactile textiles, rustic décor and an abundance of fresh blooms will tie the cottagecore style together for a harmonious flow throughout the home,' says Bailey Oates, colour expert at Earthborn.

9. Pair beams and rose

(Image credit: Divine Savages / Always Sunday Boltholes)

Cocoon yourself in your bedroom with a rose pink. Not only will pink bedroom ideas add warmth but it will look beautiful with original beams. If you don't want plain walls then consider an uber-pretty cottage-style wallpaper, who doesn't love a touch of cottagecore pattern?

'Soft rose pink on floral wallpaper brings a delicate charm to a cottagecore bedroom. Pair with a dramatic vintage chandelier for a romantic feel and neutral linens which add a fresh, rustic edge,' says Jamie Watkins, co-founder of Divine Savages.

'This tiny old cottage has been totally transformed by opening up the ceiling to expose the original oak beams. Our own Bloomin’ Marvellous! wallpaper in a serenely soft pink design with tones of cream and mellow yellow, features expansive blooms of trailing peonies. We love how the blush hues bloom throughout the space and the flowers trail up into the roof space, making a beautiful feature of the wooden beams.'

10. Combine pastels

(Image credit: Molly Mahon)

Pastels are synonymous with cottagecore style and if you can't choose one for your space then why not consider several? As long as they're the same tone they will work harmoniously together.

'Pastels offer a gentle whisper of colour in a cottagecore design scheme. They help to infuse the space with a soft, nostalgic charm. Whether it's blush pinks, soft yellows or muted blues evoke the tranquility of a sunlit meadow or garden in bloom,' says Emma Deterding, founder and creative director of Kelling Designs.

'In a cottagecore setting, these hues on walls, fabrics and furnishings help to create an ambient, rustic elegance and natural beauty. Combined with antique and vintage furniture, floral prints and rustic elements, you can really enhance the cosy and inviting atmosphere that is so synonymous with this look.'

Where to shop the look

If you are infatuated with the cottagecore look here are some of our favourite brands who are nailing the look at the moment:

Dunelm : The brand's latest collection leant into the evolving cottagecore trend filled with gorgeous frills and florals

: The brand's latest collection leant into the evolving cottagecore trend filled with gorgeous frills and florals La Redoute: The online french brand has built out a whole page dedicated to cottagecore including some lovely investment furniture pieces.

The online french brand has built out a whole page dedicated to cottagecore including some lovely investment furniture pieces. Laura Ashley at Next: Laura Ashely is the OG when it comes to whimsical cottagecore, the collection is filled with timeless and iconic Laura Ashely patterns.

FAQs

How do I make my room look more cottagecore?

There are several aspects to consider when creating a cottagecore feel in your home, one is the colour schemes and the second is the vintage element.

'My home, and also the whole cottagecore aesthetic, often features earthy tones and pastel shades reminiscent of rural life because they evoke the charm of a countryside cottage, perfect for a relaxing living room retreat,' says block printer and textile designer, Molly Mahon.

'When it comes to accessories, remember to layer – from tactile throws and floral scatter cushions through to textural, woven rugs and graphic prints - these combinations lend and sense of welcoming abundance,' says Gisela Lancaster from Sofology.

What is the best colour for cottage walls?

'Earthy or sage greens are wonderful for creating a natural and grounding feeling in a cottage kitchen as well as other spaces,' says Al Bruce, founder of Oliver & Barr. 'They reflect the colours from the garden, bringing a sense of tranquillity and freshness into the home. Green can be an excellent choice for an overall colour, or even just on the lower cabinets, or kitchen island, providing a lovely contrast to softer hues.'

Yellow is another winner, it's happy feel can lift a tired space and add warmth, choose a shade that has a hint of red undertones so it warms up rather than chills.