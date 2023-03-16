Wilko's five-star air fryer is currently cheaper than Aldi's – run don't walk

Wilko is selling an air fryer that is currently on offer from now until March 28th and has over 400 five-star reviews – right now, it's even cheaper than one at Aldi!

We can always count on Wilko to help us bag a bargain, and when it comes to the best air fryers you can get your hands on for an affordable price, this one certainly doesn't miss. We think this air fryer would definitely be in our pick of things to buy from Wilko.

Wilko's 4L Air Fryer with Removable Basket is currently on offer for £35 in-store and online at Wilko (opens in new tab). (Image credit: Wilko)

Wilko air fryer

Reduced to only £35 from its usual £70 price point, Wilko's 4L Air Fryer with Removable Basket (opens in new tab) is a favourable pickup and currently cheaper than the last Aldi air fryer, which was £39.99 at a 3L capacity.

Ideal Home's Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary, assures that this is a deal not to be missed, saying: 'I've always got one eye on my favourite Facebook page, which directs you towards all the best bargains online and in-store at the moment. This Wilko air fryer has been a real hit, with those last few who haven't snapped an air fryer up yet cashing in on the total bargain price and sizable capacity.'

(opens in new tab) 4L Air Fryer with Removable Basket | was £70 , now £35 at Wilko (opens in new tab) Make cooking a breeze with the Wilko air fryer. You'll never have to compromise great-tasting food for the healthy option again. With high-speed air circulation, the air fryer cooks food quickly and evenly to create meals that are far healthier and just as tasty.

'While we haven't tried it for ourselves at Ideal Home, it has pretty favourable reviews online. If you need a reasonably priced family air fryer you can't go wrong!'

We think its affordable price point is comparable to the new Ambiano Air Fryer 5L (opens in new tab), available to buy in-store at Aldi today is £49.99, and while the Aldi air fryer does sport a larger capacity, the current savings for the Wilko air fryer are just too good to pass up.

Aldi's Ambiano Air Fryer 5L, available to buy in-store for £49.99. (Image credit: Aldi)

Wilko's air fryer is equipped with an adjustable temperature function and a 30-minute timer to make cooking a breeze. However, it's still important to check on your food as relying solely on a timer is a common air fryer mistake to avoid.

Its dual capacity sporting a 4-litre pot means you can cook meals for a larger household, while the removable 3-litre basket works a treat when serving one to two people.

Close-up of Wilko's 4L Air Fryer with Removable Basket, currently on offer for £35 in-store and online at Wilko (opens in new tab). (Image credit: Wilko)

The non-stick pot also allows you to cook everything from casseroles and curries to brownies and small cakes – the appliance allows you to venture into multiple air fryer ideas while saving energy at home.

The Wilko air fryer has over 400 five-star reviews, with many reviewers having only positive things to say about the appliance.

The offer lasts until the 28th of March, so while the deal is hot right now, it could be worth having a snoop in-store or online if you were looking to get your hands on this fan-favourite model.