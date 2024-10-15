The absolute worst place to put a toaster in a kitchen, according to experts - and the other locations to avoid

As one of the most beloved home appliances, finding the right spot for a toaster is crucial - but it's just as important to avoid the worst place to put a toaster in the kitchen.

The best toasters are always ready and waiting to serve a delicious toasted treat, but if you put them in the wrong place they can pose a serious safety hazard.

So just like we need to learn how to clean a toaster to keep it in ship shape, knowing where it shouldn't be stored is essential information. I asked kitchen and appliance experts to share their thoughts on the worst place to put a toaster in a kitchen - and they were pretty unanimous in their response.

(Image credit: Smeg)

The worst place to put a toaster in a kitchen

Similar to the worst places to put a microwave, there's definitely a winner when it comes to the worst place to put a toaster in a kitchen. The experts also warn that there are a few other locations to be wary of too.

Here's everything you need to know about where not to store your toaster, plus some handy alternative suggestions.

1. Next to the sink or dishwasher

(Image credit: Wren Kitchens)

The experts are pretty unanimous in their thoughts on the worst place to put a toaster in a kitchen. 'Keeping your toaster near or next to the sink is a no-no,' says Joshua Warren, appliances expert, AO.com. 'Toasters are electrical appliances and placing them near water poses a safety hazard should it encounter water from splashes or spills.'

If your toaster is currently next to the sink or draining board, the advice is to move it as soon as possible. Even if you think you're being careful, there is still a strong possibility that water will come into contact with the toaster. Aside from stopping the machine from working properly, this poses a serious safety risk.

'Water and electricity are a dangerous combination, and if water splashes or the toaster gets wet, it could cause an electric shock or even start a fire,' Debra Hutt, kitchens expert from Wren Kitchens explains.

'To avoid the risk of electric shock or fire, it is crucial to keep toasters away from water sources like sinks,' appliances expert Nathan Paul, product expert and e-commerce director at Appliances Direct adds. 'Water contact, whether through splashes or steam, can lead to electric shock or short-circuiting, potentially causing fires or unseen damage.'

He adds: 'Many household accidents occur when toasters are placed too close to sinks, resulting in severe injuries, burns, or property damage.'

2. Near the oven

While you may want to keep all of your cooking appliances close at hand, experts warn against storing your toaster next to the stove or oven. This is because the heat omitted when the oven is in use can be absorbed by the toaster, which won't have good results.

'Placing a toaster too close to other appliances is risky, as heat transfer between devices can raise the potential for overheating and fires,' Nathan Paul explains. 'A malfunction in one appliance can also affect nearby ones.'

To keep your toaster (and oven) working optimally, give them a wide berth. Ideally, the toaster should stored on your kitchen worktop separate from the oven altogether, but if this isn't possible, place something in between the toaster and oven, to minimise the risk of overheating.

3. Inside cupboards and enclosed spaces

(Image credit: Future PLC/Susie Bell)

While we love making the most of kitchen storage ideas, cupboards and cabinets are one of the worst places to put a toaster in a kitchen. Although it's OK to hide a toaster in a kitchen appliance garage when it's not in use, it definitely shouldn't be switched on inside of one, or even put back while it's still warm.

'Storing a toaster in a cupboard, pantry, or small space during or right after use can be risky because the heat may not dissipate properly, potentially causing a fire hazard,' Debra from Wren Kitchens explains. 'And if you’re someone who likes to have their toast ‘well done’, you certainly need ventilation to remove any burning smells.'

4. Near flammable materials

'Avoid placing a toaster close to paper towels, curtains, or other flammable materials,' kitchens expert Debra warns. 'The heat from the toaster could potentially cause these items to catch fire.'

Be mindful of what's around your toaster when you're finding the best spot for it. As Debra says, it shouldn't be within reach of curtains, and similarly if there's a certain spot where tea towels inevitably end up after being used, avoid placing the toaster near here.

Instead, find a safer spot for your toaster that is also practical. Think about when it's going to be used, and if a certain location will help mornings run a little more smoothly. 'It’s best to position the toaster near the pantry or bread storage,' says Nathan from Appliances Direct. 'This facilitates a smooth workflow between retrieving ingredients and toasting.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

FAQs

Should toasters be on counter or cupboard?

Toasters can be kept on either the countertop or inside the cupboard, as long as you follow a few precautions.

If keeping it on the counter, make sure it isn't close to any water sources, flammable items, or other cooking appliances like the oven. All of these pose a safety risk, and aside from causing damage to the toaster, could cause fires or electric shock. But in the right spot, the counter can be an ideal place for the toaster to live.

'For frequent users, keeping the toaster on the countertop is practical and improves meal preparation efficiency, especially for breakfast items,' Nathan says. 'This placement allows for easy access, streamlining the cooking process.'

If you prefer to keep your counters looking streamlined, you can store the toaster inside a cupboard. Make sure you organise your kitchen cupboards first, to avoid overcrowding, and always let the toaster cool down completely after each use before you put it back in. Some might find this a less practical storage place, but it comes down to personal preference.

Now you know the worst place to put a toaster in a kitchen, do you need to go and find a new place for this staple household appliance?