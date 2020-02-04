Best sofas – the top L-shaped, two-seater and three-seater couches for sitting in style

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Sofas are one of the most important furniture choices within the home – TV nights just wouldn’t be the same without them, would they?! But while they’re necessary, they’re not cheap. It’s therefore best to think of buying a new sofa as an investment, since it will be the focal point of your living room for years to come.
Given we spend the best part of the week lounging on the sofa, it makes total sense to invest wisely. Scrimp on a sofa, and you may soon be let down by saggy cushions and insufficient support. But with so many different designs, sizes and materials on offer the decision can prove somewhat daunting for most. That’s where we’re on hand to help, giving you food for thought on what you might like to consider for your next sofa choice.
To start, consider the size of the room, and choose a design to cater for your needs. With small-space living on the rise, more now than ever, small sofas are at the forefront of most designer’s minds. As are L-shaped sofas, given the growing popularity of open-plan kitchen and family spaces – their shape makes them idea for zoning an area, as well as providing an extra seat or two.
We’ve also thrown in a sofa bed options, for when your living room needs to double as a guest room.
Do you have a young family or pets? That might influence the fabric choice – opting for an easy-clean finish is a sensible idea, and plenty of manufacturers now offer protective finishes that guard your sofa against stains and marks. Next’s NextGuard and Marks & Spencer’s AquaClean are two prime examples.
Whatever your needs, we have a sofa to inspire…
Hammond Two-Seater Sofa, Made
This compact two seat sofa is a modern take on a classic Chesterfield design. Offering a streamlined, fresh version of a design classic it provides the perfect choice for a modern country home. Keeping the signature button-back and roll arm details the Hammond sofa retains all the charm of a traditional Chesterfield.
The contemporary twist comes by way of the dainty turned wooden legs and a smart tailored fabric upholstery – a vision in Mountain Grey. With fixed cushioning this design welcomes a few scatter cushions to add further personality to the look.
Dimensions: H75 x W174 x D87cm
Hammond 2 Seater Sofa, £499, Made
Isla Two-Seater Velvet Sofa, Argos Home
This petite sofa is a real statement piece, in of-the-moment mustard, which Argos are calling 'Gold'. Dressed in a truly luxurious velvet fabric, Isla makes the perfect companion for a luxe living room. The bold colour would look exquisite against all shades of grey and on-trend dark wall colours.
This beautiful sofa stands on modern angled wooden front feet, with sweeping tear dropped arms. They offer matching scatter cushions for extra decoration.
Dimensions: H88 x W163 x D91cm
Isla 2 Seater Velvet Sofa, £500, Argos Home
Tom Three-Seater Sofa, DFS
With a retro vibe the Tom sofa has a certain charm to it. While it's available in a whole range of leather and fabric finishes we particularly love this of-the-moment soft green linen look fabric – which just so happens to be Tranquil Dawn, Dulux's Colour of the Year.
There's something about this delicious shade that lends this industrial-style sofa a softer edge. Speaking of soft, the foam-filled seat cushions offer a beautiful look that bounces back so no plumping involved to preserve the look. Complete with black metal feet this simple sofa is a real showstopper.
Dimensions: H86 x W180 x D95cm
Tom 3 Seater Sofa, £549, DFS
Michigan Velvet Corner Sofa, Dunelm
There's no disputing some rooms are made for corner sofas, especially open-plan living areas. There's no better solution for a busy family home especially, or in an awkward shaped room to make the best use of space.
With its streamlined arms and squishy seat cushions, this corner sofa offers up the perfect blend of elegance and comfort. Its classic shape means it will work in practically any scheme - simply match the style of the fabric and legs to the style of your home. The ultra glam brushed velvet is sure to attract the most attention.
Dimensions: H76 x W213 x D166cm
Michigan Velvet Right Hand Corner Sofa, £599, Dunelm
Cape Two-Seater Sofa, John Lewis & Partners
The cocoon shape of this sofa makes it almost irresistible. Thanks to the clever design, whereby the back slopes around the sides, creates a sense of being encompassed within the plump cushions.
The inviting factor has to be a major point of focus when choosing your sofa. The curved wrap-around cushioning is a supportive but comfortable foam, structured by a hardwood frame. Hence the paired-back wooden legs that offer a Scandi vibe to this design.
Dimensions: H88 x W178 x D106cm
Cape 2 Seater Sofa, £1,049, John Lewis & Partners
Newington Three-Seater Sofa, Habitat
Habitat is the place to head for the most on-trend furniture. Green sofas have become a hugely popular choice in recent years, and this Newington model in Moss Green proves why we love them so. The generous three-seater sofa offers large plump cushions, providing the ultimate place for settling down to get comfy.
In the stunning shade of green velvet it also ticks all the boxes for delivering effortless luxurious style. This statement sofa would suit all manner of interiors, with the lush green colour anchoring the rest of the decor. It's also a sofa bed, to make it a more rewarding investment.
Dimensions: H75 x W182 x D85cm
Newington 3 Seater Sofa/bed, £1,800, Habitat
Troy Three-Seater Scatter Back Sofa, SCS
Effortlessly stylish, this compact sofa comes complete with the scatter cushions to provide the ultra comfort. The geometric prints also help to add a splash of colour to the brooding charcoal grey colourway. The highly affordable design is available with a foam or fibre filing to be tailored for your particular needs. All models are set on the attractive wooden feet to elevate it just enough off the floor.
Dimensions: H92 x W203 x D93cm
Troy 3 Seater Sofa, £899, SCS
Addison Leather Large Sofa, Next
Choosing a leather sofa doesn't mean you have to opt for a chunky recliner-looking version. This elegant design from Next is a fine example of stylish leather sofa. It feels like the more modern country designs we so often see glad in a linen upholstery, but it is in Rustic Dark Brown leather. Retaining the charm of a timeless country-style sofa the large cushions are softly rounded on the edges, while the arms are slightly more contemporary and square. The cool leather sofa is raised on dark conical wooden legs.
Dimensions: H83 x W202 x D96cm
Addison Leather Large Sofa, £1,199, Next
Lolly 4 Seater Reversible Chaise Sofa, Furniture Village
Modern meets minimalist Italian-inspired design with this captivating sofa design. Upholstered in fine woven corduroy for a wonderfully distinctive and contemporary style statement. We know corduroy’s having an on-trend fashion moment right now but who know the fabric could be so fabulous on furniture. The velvety softness of this extraordinarily tactile fabric makes for an irresistible fabric covering. The fabric choice is further accented by piping.
The laid-back L-shape invites you to sink into the plump foam seat cushions. Sprung seats and fibre-filled back cushions enhance the comfort levels.
The comfy design is raised on sleek chrome feet, which contrast beautifully against the contemporary colour choice. We love this in the Sorento Mustard but realise it may be a bold choice for most. But fear not this very sofa is available in a selection of other contemporary colours.
Dimensions: H92 x W228 x D94cm
Lolly 4 Seater Chaise Sofa, £895, Furniture Village