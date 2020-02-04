Best sofas – the top L-shaped, two-seater and three-seater couches for sitting in style

Sofas are one of the most important furniture choices within the home – TV nights just wouldn’t be the same without them, would they?! But while they’re necessary, they’re not cheap. It’s therefore best to think of buying a new sofa as an investment, since it will be the focal point of your living room for years to come.

Given we spend the best part of the week lounging on the sofa, it makes total sense to invest wisely. Scrimp on a sofa, and you may soon be let down by saggy cushions and insufficient support. But with so many different designs, sizes and materials on offer the decision can prove somewhat daunting for most. That’s where we’re on hand to help, giving you food for thought on what you might like to consider for your next sofa choice.

To start, consider the size of the room, and choose a design to cater for your needs. With small-space living on the rise, more now than ever, small sofas are at the forefront of most designer’s minds. As are L-shaped sofas, given the growing popularity of open-plan kitchen and family spaces – their shape makes them idea for zoning an area, as well as providing an extra seat or two.

We’ve also thrown in a sofa bed options, for when your living room needs to double as a guest room.

Do you have a young family or pets? That might influence the fabric choice – opting for an easy-clean finish is a sensible idea, and plenty of manufacturers now offer protective finishes that guard your sofa against stains and marks. Next’s NextGuard and Marks & Spencer’s AquaClean are two prime examples.

Whatever your needs, we have a sofa to inspire…