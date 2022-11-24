This is the last sofa you'll ever need to buy, designed by George Clarke

Sofology has just launched a super sustainable sofa, designed in collaboration with George Clarke. The architect and Old House New Home presenter worked with Sofology to create a sofa that's as eco-friendly as possible – and because you can easily dismantle and repair it, this could be the last sofa you ever have to buy.

Over the last five years, sustainability has become a key consideration when we're shopping for the best sofas. Having seen the recyclable sofa disassembled and put back together in minutes, the Ideal Home team can vouch for its eco-credentials.

(Image credit: Gaia sofology sofa)

George Clarke's sofa from Sofology

Right now, there are some great Black Friday sofa deals from brands like Argos, John Lewis and Wayfair. The Gaia range, at Sofology (opens in new tab)has a range of sizes, with corner sofas, a love seat and footstool. A three-seater costs £1,799.

The sofas are made of recyclable fabric, with sustainable seat fillings, and they can be recycled when it comes to the end of the sofa's life. We tried the sofa out at the Sofology Gaia launch event, and it's the kind of sofa you can sink into in front of the TV.

'The Gaia is totally staple-free, which is what makes it completely different and kind of revolutionary,' says Ideal Home Deputy Editor (print) Ginevra Benedetti. 'This makes the sofa easy to take apart without causing any damage to the wooden frame.

(Image credit: Gaia sofology sofa)

'You can deconstruct it and then rebuild it when you move house – which is honestly pretty easy to do – and you won't have to worry about squeezing it through doorways or up stairs,' says Ginevra.

The fabric felt high quality, and the team at Sofology explained that the fabric is always the most expensive element when designing and making a sofa. We think it'd look fab with some pink throw cushions layered on top.

Sofology is doing 'Green Friday' instead of Black Friday with the release of this new sofa. It's available in green, yellow and blue, too.

(Image credit: Gaia sofology sofa)

The sofa is a seriously hardworking piece of furniture, so it's an item worth investing in. The Black Friday home deals are also well worth a browse if you're planning on making any other living room updates before Christmas.