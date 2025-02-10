Unless you’re a very confident decorator, adorning your living room walls can feel a bit scary. It sure does for me! That’s especially true if you’re working with a small living room - or in my case, a narrow one - as you don’t want to accidentally make your already tiny lounge appear even smaller in the process. So if you are wondering how to best decorate small living room walls, I’ve collated a few expert-approved tips.

These small living room ideas will not only create a stylish, personalised look for your living space and avoid creating a cluttered look, but they will also contribute to your lounge looking optically larger than it really is. And who can say no to that?!

‘Use a mix of textures and finishes to create depth without overcrowding,’ recommends Victoria Foster, interior stylist at ScS, as variety of texture is one of the most important elements in any room design.

1. Add wall sconces

If you’re looking for some small living room lighting ideas that also double as chic decor, then wall lights or sconces come highly recommended.

‘Incorporating various lighting options is key to making a small living room look expensive,’ says Claire Garner, director at Claire Garner Interiors. ‘Wall sconces can save floor space while adding a refined touch, and integrated lighting within your joinery can offer subtle, built-in illumination. Layered lighting is essential for creating a dynamic and inviting atmosphere. Combining ambient lighting, task lighting, and accent lighting can enhance the room's depth and dimension.’

2. Create a gallery wall

Don’t be afraid to inject some personality into your small lounge with wall art, whether that’s through a curated gallery wall idea or with a larger piece hung above the sofa. Just choose the colours, textures and proportions carefully.

‘Some effective options I’d suggest are artwork or framed prints arranged in a structured gallery wall to add personality without cluttering. Light, airy artwork with soft tones or abstract landscapes to add depth without being overwhelming. But it’s best to avoid heavy, dark-coloured gallery walls, as too many dark frames or oversized pieces can make the space feel cluttered and enclosed,’ Victoria at ScS says.

3. Hang up a mirror

Mirrors are the perfect tool for making a small living room look bigger. Not to mention that they look stylish as well, as long as you choose one with a beautiful shape and/or frame.

‘Decorating walls of a smaller living room can be difficult, but I believe incorporating mirrors can be incredibly useful, helping to create the impression of more space,’ says Paulina Wojas, interior designer at Lovesofas. ‘These mirrors help reflect the room back on itself while also helping with light distribution. By doing so, people can easily make a small living room seem larger, helping create a more livable environment.’

4. Incorporate floating shelves

If you’re in need of extra small living room storage ideas that can also lend themselves to decoration, adding floating shelves to your walls that you can fill with pretty storage baskets and your favourite bits of decor is the ideal solution.

‘Shelves are a great way to display or store items without taking up additional space. This helps to keep mess to a minimum and helps maintain a clean and open living room,’ Paulina at Lovesofas says.

5. Cover them with vertical panels

Wall panelling is still on trend in 2025 but with a new and mostly vertically shaped look. And this wall panelling idea works perfectly in small living rooms as it makes the space appear bigger than it is.

‘Vertical elements, such as vertical panelling, draw the eye upward and make the room feel taller,’ Victoria at ScS confirms.

6. Wallpaper your walls

Many are often scared of using wallpaper in small living rooms out of concern that it will end up making the space feel even smaller than it is. And while certain motifs, patterns and colours can certainly do that, there are also many small living room-friendly wallpaper ideas that will optically expand your living space.

‘When you're working with walls behind the sofas, you'll want to use wainscoting, you'll want to do wallpaper, something that's gonna make the room feel taller,’ says Colleen Bennett, founder of CBB Design Firm. ‘I love using a striped wallpaper, or a wallpaper with seagrass to make the room feel bigger. I definitely think putting wainscoting on behind it, putting crown molding, any of that stuff that creates a higher, bigger space that is definitely needed.’

Walls present endless possibilities and a large surface area that begs to be decorated, even (if not especially) in a small living room. So don’t neglect this space and instead, make it part of your living room scheme and use it as a tool to elevate the room.