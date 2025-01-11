Stacey Dooley has found the best way to hide a TV in a living room – this is how she's done it
'It’s giving luxe Wallace and Gromit' – and we’re obsessed
TVs are not the most sightly piece of equipment in a home – which is why we’re always glad to learn of new ways to conceal it. And the latest trick - and a very elevated one, might we add - comes courtesy of none other than Stacey Dooley whose home-focused Instagram posts we regularly drool over.
Recently, the TV presenter took to the social media platform to share how she’s updated her television display, revealing a way to hide the TV by covering it with artwork in a very unique way using a smooth electronic mechanism – in Stacey’s own words, ‘It’s giving luxe Wallace and Gromit’. The system slides the artwork upwards at a press of a button on a remote control to reveal the TV when she wants to use it.
This is not the first time the topic of Stacey Dooley and TVs have come together – last year, Stacey sparked a debate over whether a TV in the bedroom is a yes or a big no-no. And she’s starting off the new year by already influencing us to rethink our living room TV ideas.
What experts think of Stacey’s hidden TV trick
Stacey Dooley is not just a journalist or the winner of Strictly Come Dancing, she’s also a woman of great taste which is manifested throughout her home – and that’s exactly why we’re more than happy to source inspiration from her interior choices like this one or when Stacey's painted her dining room an unusual green.
And interior experts, much like us, are impressed with this innovative solution. ‘Stacey Dooley’s hidden TV hack, using a moving piece of art to conceal the television, is both ingenious and elegant,’ says Claire Garner, director of Claire Garner Design Studio. ‘It’s a fantastic solution for those who want to maintain a clean and curated interior space while keeping their technology discreet. I’d recommend this for homes with a strong focus on design or where the TV is in a more formal space, such as a living room or dining area.’
Colleen Bennett, interior designer and founder of CBB Design Firm, agrees, ‘I am a huge proponent of hiding TVs, in my opinion the more you can make a TV go away the better. I love how Stacey hid it with a piece of art and I love how it completely conceals the TV.’
More affordable alternatives to Stacey’s TV hack
The only issue with Stacey’s TV-concealing solution is the rather high price tag. Courtesy of a new brand called Movingframe, the cost of one of these units is quoted at £1599 which doesn’t include the artwork itself. This system is compatible with any painting, art print or even a mirror that you’d like to cover your wall-mounted flat screen TV with.
But if you’d like to keep the costs down, there are similar alternatives you can opt for instead, even though it won’t have quite the same luxe effect.
‘Compared to other TV-concealing hacks, such as cabinetry or sliding panels, Stacey’s approach adds a real sense of drama and creativity to the space. However, for those looking for a simpler solution, smart TVs that double as art offer a practical alternative. They display digital artwork when not in use and can be paired with separate custom frames to make them blend seamlessly into your decor,’ Claire Garner advises.
Compared to the cost of the Stacey's TV-concealing solution, an artwork-displaying TV like the most popular Fame from Samsung is much more budget-friendly and does a similar job.
Colleen of CBB Design Firm adds, ‘We’ve also hid TVs behind curtains and we’ve framed TVs to make them look like art (such as the Samsung Frame TV).’
You certainly have many different options when it comes to hiding your TV – even though Stacey’s ‘nifty contraption’ beats them all on style, that’s for sure.
