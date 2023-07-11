Yes, you can buy stylish furniture on Amazon! The Prime Day deals I recommend as a Style Editor

From rattan drawers to nesting tables, these are the Amazon Prime Day furniture deals we will be snapping up

Neutral painted bedroom with large windows and sheer white curtains
(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)
Kayleigh Dray
By Kayleigh Dray
published

On the hunt for some stylish Amazon Prime Day furniture deals? And no that's not an oxymoron, our style editor along with the rest of the Ideal Home team have hunted out the best pieces of furniture to buy on Amazon Prime Day.

The shopping event is only happening on 11th and 12th of July 2023, which means you'll need to act fast if you want to snap up one of these brilliant bargains from Amazon.

open plan living area with green velvet sofa and glass coffee table

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)

Ideal Home's decor editor, Amy Lockwood, along with a few of the other members of the team have worked hard as your personal shoppers to make shopping for furniture on Amazon a little easier. 

'Shopping on Amazon for furniture is definitely not easy! However, if you know where to look you can uncover a treasure trove of affordable pieces that will be in your home with next-day delivery,' says Amy. 

'I've spent a couple of hours (with help from the rest of the Ideal Home team) sourcing my favourite pieces that are worthy of a spot in the most stylish homes.'

Amy Lockwood

After studying Print Design at Winchester School of Art, Amy spent multiple years working in the interior industry, including styling and visual merchandising for many well-known brands. She’s now Decor Editor at Ideal Home, offering advice on creating your dream interior, whether that's choosing the perfect shade of paint, investing in a new sofa, or sourcing on-trend and sustainable products for the home.

The best Amazon Prime furniture deals 

£42.49 at Amazon

Floor Lamp With Shelves | was £49.99, now £42.49 at Amazon

The biggest of all this year's lighting trends is simple enough: never use the big light. With that in mind, then, snap up this clever lamp for your home. Not only can you set the perfect mood using one of its  three colour temperatures, but you can also turn it into a centrepiece by using its open shelves for displaying small decor.

View Deal
£50.49 at Amazon

Julian Bowen Cleo Nest of Tables | was £109, now £50.49 at Amazon

Part of Julian Bowen's Cleo dining and occasional collection, this set of three nesting tables isn't just a practical addition to your home: it also adds a dash of minimalist chic, too.

View Deal
£56.09 at Amazon

Yaheetech Computer Chair | was £65, now £56.09 at Amazon

Barbiecore has well and truly taken over our social media feeds, but this stylish desk chair comes in a muted pink that would be just as well suited to a Wes Anderson home decor scheme.

View Deal
£39.99 at Amazon

Haku Möbel Side Table | was £56.34, now £39.99 at Amazon

Whether you pop it by the side of a couch or bed, or prefer to use it as a drinks trolley/mini bar, this gorgeous little number is incredibly easy to assemble and stunning. A winning combo, as we're sure you'll agree...

View Deal
£144.48 at Amazon

Full-Length Arched Mirror | was £169.99, now £144.48 at Amazon

Are your Pinterest boards brimming with mirror ideas? Then check out this elegant full-length number, which is set to open up your space and bounce light around your home effortlessly. The arch design, too, is a great way to inject a  a welcome softness into living spaces.

View Deal
£39.99 at Amazon

Storage Display Rack | was £48.03, now £39.99 at Amazon

If you are on the hunt for smart living room storage ideas, then you will definitely want to check out this stylish display rack. Honestly, it's little wonder it has proven to be the most popular RTA furniture – especially as its chic appearance belies its functionality and no-hassle assembly.

View Deal
£71.99 at Amazon

Goldfan Triangle Coffee Table Set | was £99, now £71.99 at Amazon

If you are looking to add a little Nordic minimalist style to your home, these nesting coffee tables are a brilliant way to do so. The curved edges, in particular, are a winning idea – not least of all because it will save us from any painful bumps!

View Deal
£127.99 at Amazon

Yodolla Accent Chair | was £189.99, now £127.99 at Amazon

Both our Editor-in-chief and Deputy Digital Editor were fans of this accent chair. It looks mid-century chic, but also comfortable, perfect for popping near a sunny open window and curling up in with a good book.

View Deal
£87.99 at Amazon

Nicosia Table and Bar Stool Set | was £129.99, now £87.99 at Amazon

Easy to assemble and oh-so-chic, this table and bar stool set is the ideal way to create an elegant dining space in your home (even when you don't have much room to work with!).

View Deal
£29.15 at Amazon

Velvet Ottoman Storage Table | was £39.99, now £29.15 at Amazon

Fancy freeing up your bedside table without compromising on style? This ottoman allows you to tuck away books, snacks, brochures, toys, remote controls, and other small items to create an effortlessly uncluttered vibe.

View Deal
£169.15 at Amazon

Rattan Headboard | was £199, now £169.15 at Amazon

Does your preference in a bedroom colour scheme lean more towards a boho bedroom vibe? Then we have a feeling you will love this rattan headboard, which taps into the white wicker trend. 

View Deal
£59.96 at Amazon

Industrial Kitchen Island | was £84.95, now £59.96 at Amazon

Many people dream about having a kitchen island when thinking about their top kitchen ideas, so why not add extra some storage to your kitchen with this industrial-style number? Included are two shelves, a removable tray, hanging glass storage, and a wine rack – which means it can double up as a drinks trolley when party season rolls round!

View Deal

With so many stylish furniture deals to choose from, we have a feeling we may be spending more than intended this week.

Will you be joining us in our splurge session this Amazon Prime Day?

Latest