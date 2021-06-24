We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

No holidays abroad planned, no problem. Keep the kids entertained this summer with the Lidl trampoline, which lands in stores today.

Hot on the heels of the discount supermarkets largest garden offering to date, the 8ft trampoline has launched just in time for summer. A trampoline is a perfect addition to any family garden, especially if you are looking for an easy way to let the kids bounce out all their energy during the summer holidays. For more garden ideas head over to our dedicated page for inspiration.

The new Lidl trampoline also slides in at almost half the price of rivals at Asda, Argos and The Range. It is priced at just £79.99, the same price as Aldi’s sellout version.

Made out of a galvanised premium steel frame, the Sportspower 8ft Bounce Pro Trampoline promises strength and durability. It also has rust-free protection, essential in the UK’s unpredictable weather. Though it can always be packed up and stored in one of these garden storage ideas during winter.

The springs are zinc-coated and strength-tested with a durable jump mat. Lidl promises that these work together to create a smooth and consistent bounce experience.

Buy in-store: Sportspower 8ft Bounce Pro Trampoline, £79.99, Lidl

If you are concerned about trampoline safety, Lidl’s version also comes with an internal enclosure net. The ned is designed to protect and prevent access to the frame and springs, so your kids can bounce safely.

When assembled the trampoline is 205 cm high, 244 cm wide and 244 cm deep. While the trampoline is built to be durable if you are an adult fancying a bounce you might want to hold off as the max ride weight is 50kg.

Video Of The Week

The trampoline comes with a one-year warranty, so will certainly see you through till next summer.

The Lidl trampoline will be available in the stores in the middle aisle. However, you’ll need to be quick as we don’t expect it to hang around for long at this price. A similar version at Aldi sold out in just a weekend this year.