Calling all fans of Lidl and Italian cuisine! The discount store is bringing back its fan-favourite barbecue pizza oven. It’ll be available in-store from this weekend while stocks last – and it only costs £34.99.

If you’re looking to up your BBQ game this summer, this is a great option. Keep your eyes peeled in store from Sunday, June 13th, when the oven hits the shops.

Buy in-store: BBQ Pizza Oven, £34.99, Lidl

The budget garden item is ideal for food lovers wanting to whip up their own homemade Margheritas without splashing the cash. It’s also five pounds cheaper than Aldi’s BBQ pizza oven that is currently sold out.

A pizza oven is a brilliant accessory you didn’t know you needed – it’s even the most in-demand garden product of 2021. Because food always tastes better when it’s been cooked out in the fresh air, and it means you don’t have to hide away in the kitchen while prepping dinner.

The best thing is that it opens up options for some alfresco dining that doesn’t take hours. Because is there any torture worse than arriving hungry at a garden party to find the barbecue isn’t even lit yet? For outdoor kitchen ideas, head to our guide.

If you like the idea of pretending you run your own pizzeria with one of these, we recommend acting fast. These will sell out as soon as they’re in stock if last year is anything to go by. Especially as more of us choose to hang out with friends at home over booking a 2-hour window in the local pub.

If you’re looking for inspiration on making the most of your outdoor spaces big or small, take a look at our garden ideas page.

You can use the barbecue pizza oven from Lidl on either a gas and charcoal barbecue, and it comes with a base big enough to cook a 12-inch pizza. It also has an integrated thermostat for easy temperature control.

Making your own pizza is more than a meal – it’s the perfect chance to spend time as a family and get the kids into cooking as they can make their own with the ingredients they want.

It also means you can host pizza parties – a great idea for a children’s party that keeps things simple. Will you be grabbing a slice of the action?