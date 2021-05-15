We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Attention, all Aldi fans! There are some amazing new garden pieces available to pre-order online from Sunday 23rd May. Many of us missed out on the egg chair this year, but there’s a stylish alternative coming our way VERY soon.

We’ve already had the Aldi garden bar and hot tub, and now the discount store has expanded its range of garden seating ideas. Plus, it’s also dropping a film projector for outdoor movie nights.

Some pieces will be in stores from the 27th May, while stocks last, but there are several online exclusives.

Aldi hanging rope seat

We’re particularly excited about the hanging rope seat, a great option for some evening relaxation if your Aldi egg chair hunt was unsuccessful. This is a true bargain at £39.99, and is available online only.

It’s a fab choice for those decorating on a budget, and will instantly create a super chilled zone in your garden or courtyard.

Film projector

Aldi has upped its game with the EPSON EB-W06 WXGA Film Projector. This is an online exclusive too, and costs £399.99.

Aldi shoppers can take inspiration from Stacey Solomon and watch their favourite films right from the comfort of their own garden.

As the temperature drops in the evening, the Aldi 2 in 1 Grill & Firepit (£229.99, online only) will keep things toasty. The fact it doubles up as a grill is great for smaller gardens – head to our small garden ideas piece for more solutions for the tightest spaces.

String chair

We’re also big fans of these string outdoor chairs in on-trend earthy tones, and they only cost £24.99 each. Perfect for an evening drink with friends as the sun goes down.

Just in case the unpredictable British weather hits, Aldi is also bringing back its popular Decorative Gazebo (£99.99, online only) so shoppers can enjoy the garden rain or shine.

It won’t be long before the weather heats up, so now is the perfect time to give the garden a revamp for some ready for some sunny barbecues with friends and family.