Bedroom storage doesn’t get much more glam than this new bed storage ottoman at Aldi! The velvet-effect, upholstered storage piece is a chic solution for keeping bedding, extra layers and even seasonal cushions stylishly stowed away.

This latest impressive Specialbuy is available to pre-order exclusively online from tomorrow, Sunday 13th September.

Aldi’s velvet bed storage ottoman

The handy, handsome ottoman is one of the best premium furniture pieces we’ve seen on sale at the discount supermarket. It’s an investment at £79.99, but still an affordable option to comparative designs elsewhere.

With a simple hinged top the concealed items are easily accessible from inside. As opposed to being at the back of the cupboard or boxed up in the loft. Out of sight somewhere not easily accessible is a common storage scenario for many households – because let’s face it, when it comes to storage we have to work with whatever space is available.

The ottoman is available in the signature Blush Pink, as well as a striking Teal and on-trend Grey. All colours feature the same glam metallic spindle legs. Whether looking to spruce up a classic living room or create a luxe-look bedroom, the soft velvet provides a touch of elegance – and better yet, without the hefty price tag.

The end of bed storage ottoman is available from tomorrow, exclusively online. Don’t hesitate to pop one in your shopping basket while you can, these Specialbuys won’t be in stock for long.

To match the luxe look of the ottoman shoppers can also snap up the velvet scalloped chair, as it makes a return as part of the latest Specialbuys collection. The much-loved occasional chair proved an instant sell-out last year, so we predict history will be repeated.