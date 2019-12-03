Stop the press! We have found possibly the best thing to accommodate Christmas guests – the ingenious Aldi inflatable pull out sofa.

If you’re expecting guests around the holidays, this is the ideal solution for providing enough seating and sleeping accommodation – without buying all new furniture.

The online exclusive, two seater sofa pulls out with ease to provide a comfy double bed. And all for just £39.99.

Aldi inflatable pull out sofa

Save yourself the stress of organising where everyone is going to sleep, by bagging one of these ingenious inflatable pull out sofas.

This inflatable seating is ideal for giving extra guests a seat to join in the festivities. Whether playing board games or sitting back to enjoy Christmas films, the two seater sofa is perfectly comfy. And once it’s time to call it a night, it pulls out to provide a comfy double bed – simply pop a sheet and duvet on it to ensure a sound night’s sleep.

Buy now: Intex Inflatable Pull Out Sofa, £39.99, Aldi

The Intex design features a soft locked surface and armrests for extra comfort. Handy cup holders for guests drinks. 2-in-1 valves to ensure rapid inflation and deflation, plus a 3 year guarantee.

The sofa doesn’t have to be just for Christmas. It’s ideal for summer camping trips or for children’s rooms for sleepovers.

When it’s not needed simply deflate and store compactly in a cupboard, until it’s needed again. This is a great solution to tackle the problem of extra seating for small space living.

To put minds at ease, the Aldi website features the following reviews:

2 days ago – 5 out of 5 stars

With the shopper stating, ‘Quick inflation ideal for kids to sit on. Bought this for when all the grandchildren are over. Now have enough room for all to sit when we have a movie night in the bedroom.’

25 days ago – 5 out of 5 stars

This pleasantly surprised customer says, ”Exceeded Expectations. I bought and used an electric pump and it was inflated within minutes. Very comfortable to sit on and looks stylish. Ideal temporary seating solution for entertaining. Converts to a double bed within seconds so also provides a solution to extra guests staying overnight. Easy to deflate. Exceeded expectations – nothing negative I can say about this. I’m confident it will be useful for many years to come.’

This is an online exclusive, therefore not available in stores. While stocks last.