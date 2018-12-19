From Champagne flutes to ice buckets this is one collection not to be missed if you're throwing a party

Are you playing host to this year’s Christmas dinner or New Year’s Eve party? Enjoy a champagne lifestyle on a lemonade budget with the fabulously priced ‘Host Christmas’ collection at Aldi.

With Christmas now just a week away it’s time to start dusting off your best servingware. We all know the tale of mismatched glasses and plates – because there are more numbers than you’d usually cater for!

With these latest Aldi Specialbuys, you can afford to get new Champagne glasses and serving dishes to host festive soirées in style.

The new ‘Host Christmas Dinner’ range is available this week, in stores and online. Be quick because Specialbuys this good won’t sit on the shelves for long!

Host Christmas in style with Aldi

These chic glasses are perfect for raising a toast this Christmas! With elegantly shaped tall flutes for bubbles, generous wine glasses and classy tumblers for G&T’s – all festive refreshments are sure to be served in style. We look at it this way, the less spent on glasses the more money left over for the drink to go in them!

In store now: Blue Tint Champagne Glasses, £4.99 for 2, Aldi

In store now: Blue Tint Tumbler, £4.99 for 2, Aldi

No hostess with the mostest would dare serve anything that wasn’t perfectly chilled. For chilling drinks in a stylish manner there’s this cool Champagne bowl.

In stores now: Kirkton House Champagne Bowl, £14.99, Aldi



It’s cocktail hour! Show off your mixology skills with this fabulous set featuring a shaker, strainer, tongs, jigger and stirrer.

Buy now: Cocktail Making Barware Gift Set, £7.99, Aldi



If you’re hosting dinner on Christmas day, you will need some decorative touches to dress the table. Make a statement, without overspending, with these designer looking napkin rings. The metallic finishes add a touch of glam to any seasonal party.

Make the drinks clink all the more with the simple addition of festive wine charms. Decorative and useful, no more trying to remember who’s drink is who’s.

In store now: Mixed Festive Wine Glass Charms, £3.99 for 6, Aldi

In store now: Wire Napkin Rings, £3.99 for 4, Aldi

Jazz up Christmas dinner or party buffets by serving with this elegant dinner set. A timeless white set is given enough of a festive flourish with a glam metallic trim.

In store now: 12 Piece Gold Stripe Dinner Set, £19.99, Aldi



The party collection is available in stores, while stock last.