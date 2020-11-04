We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This new Aldi coffee table is one of the finest examples we’ve ever seen of stylish homeware on offer at the discount supermarket. The sleek metal, wood and glass combination coffee table deign is the definition of a ‘special buy’, launching as part of a premium homeware range.

You’d expect to see such a piece in the likes of high-end designer shops such as Heal’s and West Elm, not your local supermarket. Although it’s exclusively online, not physically in the aisles to pick up.

The new Aldi coffee table, along with a matching console and nest of tables is available online from the 15th November.

This stunning contemporary furniture range is ideal for updating luxe living rooms on a budget.

New Aldi coffee table

Looking for a furniture refresh for your living room? Aldi’s new range of furniture will help to add a stylish new lease of life to your existing scheme. Choose from the large coffee table, matching console table or the space-saving nest of tables. All of the new pieces have luxe gold detailing and a walnut wood effect finish. Select one key piece or choose all three to really complete the look.

We couldn’t help but notice how similar the stylish new Aldi coffee table is to that of a highly desirable West Elm design. Both with metallic touches, sophisticated wooden shelves and glass tops – a perfect set up for displaying your copies of Ideal Home on the shelf below.

Of course we are not comparing the materials like-for-like, but in terms of the look – it’s a designer dupe. The real big difference of course being the price tag…

Aldi vs West Elm

Ideal: Mid-Century Art Display Round Display Coffee Table, £399, West Elm

Great Deal: Large Coffee Table, £64.99, Aldi (available 15th November)

There may be those who still aren’t aware that Aldi even sell furniture. And as this coffee table proves, it’s really good furniture! And it’s not just furniture, Aldi’s latest homeware range offers everything shoppers need to create an enviable, Instagram-worthy home at amazingly affordable prices. From gorgeous velvet chairs to deluxe bedding, the range will help keep homes warm and stylish this winter.

Set a reminder to head online on the morning of the 15th November, these won’t stay in stock for long!