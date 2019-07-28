NEW Aldi exposed bulb lamp is designer double – but costs only £14.99!

Aldi have such good form when it comes to giving us designer-look lighting. The budget supermarket has given us a whole host of amazing lamp designs, all at affordable prices, in previous seasons. But we think this new exposed bulb lamp just might be the best to date.

Not only is it almost identical to similar designer versions, it’s only £14.99. That incredible price includes the exposed bulb, which alone can cost up to £39 with some retailers!

The stylish concrete-look lamp is part of a new ‘Style Your Home’ collection coming to stores next week.

Good news if you’re reading this, you can pre-order this exposed bulb lamp from today!

Latest Aldi lamp design

With a smooth concrete-effect base, sleek monochrome flex and on-trend exposed bulb this lamp is ticking so many style boxes. Exposed filament bulbs have been growing in popularity over the last few years, showing no sign of fading anytime soon.

The contemporary lamp design is the ideal lighting solution for desks, sideboards and beside tables – creating just the right ambience.

How do they compare?

Ideal: Vico Table Lamp, £36; Tala Gaia LED Light Bulb, £39, both Oliver Bonas

Great deal: Exposed Bulb Lamp, £14.99, Aldi

Comparing the minimalist new design to one almost identical at Oliver Bonas, you’d be hard pushed to tell them apart. We’d be sold – on the saving alone. The desirable concrete Vico design at Oliver Bonas, while the ideal buy, will set you back £36 for the base and a following £39 for the bulb.

It may have a more authentic finish, but when you consider it costs £75 and looks almost exactly the same as the Aldi one, we know where we’d shop – if we wanted to make a saving.

If you’re switching on and want this super stylish lamp, be ready to jump online later today to bag one!