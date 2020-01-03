Kick back and relax in comfort and style this season with new Aldi’s faux fur beanbag. Better then the lounging quality of a seat made entirely from a squishy material, or the super-soft faux fur covering… is the price! As always with Aldi, they offer designs to rival high-end brands but at unbeatably low prices.

If you’ve been in the market for a faux fur beanbag, you’ll know that they often don’t come cheap. Until now, that is. This inviting design at Aldi is just £49.99 – but hurry because it’s selling fast.

Good old Aldi comes up trumps to offer the look for less…

Aldi faux fur beanbag

Aldi has upped the copycat factor by offering a faux fur beanbag very similar to a design at The White Company. The irresistibly cosy home accessories has proved so popular it’s selling out fast! The Slate Grey version has sold out completely online, with only the comparable light grey now left in stock. That too is selling fast – as you can imagine.

Premium homeware brand The White Company has a highly-desirable design, which carries the price tag £395 – currently it’s currently in sale for £316. Even with the seasonal reduction it works out £266.01 more expensive compared to Aldi’s version. while there are differences, essentially they are both faux fur beanbags on a compare size.

Ideal: Faux-fur Beanbag, Was £395 Now £316, The White Company

Great deal: Faux Fur Beanbag, £49.99, Aldi

If ever there was a place to curl up in comfort for winter, it’s a sumptuous beanbag.

Video Of The Week

Aldi say, ‘If you’re passionate about changing your décor to match the seasons, this Faux Fur Bean Bag makes a great winter essential for your home. The cosy design will make the room feel snug and cosy with minimum effort and maximum results.’

The plush imitation fur is sponge clean, meaning it can be cleaned easily – a plus for family households.

The White Company lifestyle is the dream but sadly not within budget, you will be delighted to hear Aldi has plenty more new season Specialbuys to come.