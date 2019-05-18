If you’re a fan of witchcraft and wizardry, you won’t want to miss the first ever exclusive Aldi Harry Potter range! Shoppers will be transported to a wonderful wizarding world in the aisles this weekend. From bedding to craft kits, this new collection has all a young wizard could ask for.

Best of all, for parents, are the ever impressive magic Aldi prices!

Go potty over a whole host of collectables that are a fraction of the price compared to leading merchandise stores.

Forget having to find Platform 9 ¾ to snap up these Harry Potter accessories – simply visit your local Aldi store, from this Sunday 19th May.

New Aldi Harry Potter bedding

Tuck little ones in Hogwarts style with this cartoon Harry Potter inspired bedding. Illustrated with all the favourite characters, from Hagrid to Hermione Granger, this is the perfect bedlinen to bring Harry Potter bedtime stories to life.

The design is reversible, meaning double the fun factor.

Coming soon: Hagrid’s Hut Single Duvet Set, £12.99, Aldi

Not just for the kids, there’s a Harry Potter duvet set for the grown-up Potter fans too. This monochrome reversible set features iconic Harry Potter symbols, from the famous lightening bolt to the stag patronus there’d be no doubt a fan lies beneath these sheets.

The reverse is an on-trend grey colourway to suit all bedroom decors.

Coming soon: Harry Potter Symbol Double Duvet Set, £14.99, Aldi

This cool abstract print features architectural points of interest from the movies – the Great Hall being one. The reverse is written in the stars, quite literally with an array of characterful constellations.

This is the most modern, dare we say mature of all the Harry Potter bedding sets.

Coming soon: Great Hall Double Duvet Set, £14.99, Aldi

Aldi Harry Potter accessories

The gold snitch from the famous Hogwarts game of Quidditch has made it onto a winning cushion.

Coming soon: Harry Potter Snitch Cushion, £4.99, Aldi

Impress the muggles at lunchtime with a matching Lunch Bag and water bottle. Whether among school friends or work colleagues, this set is perfect to get the conversation started among fans.

Coming soon: Solemnly Swear Lunch Bag, £4.99

How cute are these crafted characters? Craft your very own collectibles, magical memorabilia for all Potterheads. A great family fun activity to do while watching the films.

Coming soon: Harry Potter Crochet Kit, £3.99, Aldi

Potter fans, at the ready. This spellbinding collection has sold out online, so head to stores tomorrow to get your hands on it.