Oh how we LOVE an Aldi Specials range. And this just might be the best we’ve seen to date. The collection of furniture and home accessories has a distinct designer vibe, thanks to a mix of luxurious velvets, on-trend geometrics and classic lighting designs.

Ideal to treat homes to a glam update this season, the new range is available to pre-order online from this Sunday 12th May, in stores from Thursday 16th May.

With prices starting from just £4.99, as always Aldi can help make home updates fashionable and affordable.

If you like what you see, best be quick – as with all Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Preview: Aldi Specials designer home range

If you’re looking to make a style statement and add pattern to your home you can’t go wrong with any form of geometric print. Add value to this popular pattern choice by choosing them in luxurious velvets – in sumptuous shades of teal and navy.

Thanks to this new collection you can make a big impression with geometric shapes and velvets galore, without spending big!

Coming the weekend: Geo Velvet Cushions, £6.99 each; Flatweave Rugs, £14.99, all Aldi

The nestled table set

The new range offers practical, stylish and versatile furniture pieces – such as these round nestle table set. The solid wood top sits upon a black power-coated base. Ideal for living rooms, bedrooms or hallways the set is small enough not to dominate a space yet generous enough to provide essential storage.

Coming this weekend: Round Nestled Tables, £39.99, Aldi

The velvet footstools

Furnish living rooms with the new inexpensive range of accessories! These new luxe velvet footstools are designer looking, without the designer price tag.

Available in Navy Blue and Grey, both finished with a chic gold trim they make a real style statement – ideal for anyone who loves a glam interior. Doubling up as a footstool or extra seating these pieces are a complete steal.

Coming this weekend: Velvet Footstool, £29.99, Aldi

The drum bean cube

In addition to the velvet footstool the collection offers an equally versatile 100 per cent cotton drum cube. Available in four contemporary graphic prints, the designs make a beautifully modern addition to complement any room.

The circular bean pouffe is extremely comfortable for extra seating but equally at home as a footstool.

Coming this weekend: Drum Bean Cube, £29.99, Aldi

The rugs

Dress floors with a range of simple yet stylish rugs. Choose between plain mustard and navy or geomectric patterns to add some interest to flooring. The 100 per cent cotton rugs are reversible too, making them even better value for money.

Coming this weekend: Flatweave Rugs, £14.99 each, Aldi

The pendant lights

Oh how we love an Aldi Lighting solution!In seasons past the hero of the Aldi lighting range has been the vintage-look industrial-style Lamp – adored by stylists and shoppers alike.

The new collection may not have a must-have lamp, but it does have totally affordable pendants. Priced at just £5.99 each, available in Grey, Charcoal and White. The adjustable arm and head makes it as functional as it is stylish, that’s what makes it a winner in our eyes!

Coming this weekend: Easy Fit Pendant Shades, £5.99 each, Aldi

Aldi’s new range is available to pre-order online from this Sunday 12th May, in stores from Thursday 16th May.