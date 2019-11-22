Nothing quite beats the cosy feeling of coming in from the cold, stepping out of winter boots and slipping on a pair of plush sheepskin slippers. With that notion in mind, we welcome the return of the sell-out Aldi sheepskin slippers this weekend.

At the same price of just £14,99, with no increase from last year, these popular house shoes have us excited. And just in time for our Christmas present shopping too!

With a collection of both ladies’ and mens’ slippers, there’s a gift option for mum, dad, nan and even grandad.

If being cosy at home is your thing, read: How to keep your house warm in winter

The whole family can have matching slippers if you so wish – if you’re quick enough that is because they won’t be around for long. We predict these toe warming toasty numbers will sell like hot cakes, so get yours quick.

In stores from this Sunday 24th November.

Aldi’s sheepskin slippers are back!

Both designs are a classic mule slipper with sheepskin lining and a supportive rubber sole. The ladies’ designs simply features a subtly stylish fluffy trim, just to add a little something extra tactile element to the classic suede design.

Available in Chestnut and Chocolate Brown for Men (sizes 7-12) and Chestnut and Ice Grey for Women (sizes 4-8. Aldi’s sell-out slippers are the must-have accessory for these cold winter nights.

Very similar in style to the UGG Scuffette slipper, which have a hefty £80 price tag, the classic ladies sheepskin slippers in Aldi are just £14.99. Doing the sums, that’s an 81 per cent saving, handy at this time of year, no?!

Video Of The Week

A saving of £65 when you’re in Aldi could most likely buy your complete Christmas dinner with change to spare.

The ladies’ version also comes in this on-trend Ice Grey colourway.

The highly-desirable slippers will be on sale from this Sunday 24th November. If they sell out online, as before, be sure to hot foot it down to store and bag a pair.