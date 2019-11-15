If you are looking to treat your kids this Christmas then look no further than the Aldi teepee.

Our favourite budget supermarket has added to its Aldi teepee range with a selection of new patterns and prints just in time for Christmas. From a camouflage print teepee to one that looks like a circus big top, there is a design to suit every playroom or bedroom.

Aldi teepee

We can’t think of a single kid who doesn’t love spending hours creating and playing in a make-shift fort or den. Even we still enjoy making them!

However, what we’re less thrilled about is our best bed sheets and sofa cushions being strewn across the living room after the collapse of an ambitious den design. If this is the case for you, it might be worth considering investing in a teepee to satisfy your little one’s imagination.

Buy in-store: Kids pink/white heart teepee, £34.99, Aldi

Unfortunately, most kids indoor teepees don’t come cheap with some costing as much as £135. However, the Aldi teepee comes in at a much more purse-friendly £34.99.

Despite the lower price the teepee hasn’t comprised on material or design like other budget versions. The Aldi teepee includes a groundsheet and eight wooden poles for that authentic teepee look. The kids teepee even includes a mesh window that your little ones can peer out of when playing inside.

Buy now: Kids camouflage teepee, £34.99, Aldi

The Aldi kids circus teepee which was brought out over the summer has had rave reviews from customers. Achieving a five-star rating on the Aldi website, shoppers were praising the value and material.

‘I found this when food shopping in Aldi. One of the last two left in store. Really surprised with the quality, from fabric to poles. Easy set up. My son really loves it!’ commented one shopper on the website.

Buy now: Circus teepee, £34.99, Aldi

Aldi promises that the teepee tents are quick and easy to set up. The teepee is available in six different designs, but they will not all be available in store or online.

The camouflage teepee, beach teepee, circus teepee and vehicle teepee are only available online. However, it you are keen to get your hands on the more subtle grey star pattern or pink heart version you will need to check in store.

Will you treating your little one to a teepee this Christmas?