You just need to check Instagram to realise that the obsession with houseplants has peaked. However, even if you’re bedroom already looks like a greenhouse we have just found the perfect excuse to add another plant to your collection.

If your partners snores are rattling you awake, they won’t be able to complain when you snap up one of Asda’s anti snoring Pineapple Plants.

Anti snoring Pineapple Plant

Anyone who sleeps next to a snorer knows that nothing kills a good nights sleep like a scratchy nasal snort. According to a study by YouGov, 45% of Brits suffer from snoring. That’s a lot of uncomfortable nights from not just the snorers, but their poor partners too.

Buy in store: Ornamental Pineapple Plant, £10, Asda

Luckily this tropical beauty could help keep the peace between snorers and afflicted partners. For the price of £10, these plants allow both parties to sleep more soundly thanks to the pineapple plants night-time oxygen production.

The pineapple plant is one of the plants that rather than producing oxygen during the day, produce it at night through photosynthesis. It has been found to be one of the most purifying plants during the night.

This might all sound like a load of nonsense, but according to NASA studies, pineapple plants do improve air quality throughout the night. This improvement was found to lead to a more peaceful and better sleep. So, rest-assured your new plant purchase is science approved.

Snoring can occur when your airways relax and narrow causing the air pressure in them to shift and the tissue of the throat to vibrate. It can also happen when the airways are partially blocked, like when you have a cold.

How to look after an anti snoring pineapple plant

The little crowned fruit is easy to look after and will thrive in a bright spot indoors out of direct sunlight. It should be kept moist at all times, with water left to sit in the leaf joins.

Hardly any feeding is required, just use a small amount of diluted liquid houseplant feed if it looks like it needs it. The miniature pineapple that perches on the top takes between 21 to 24 months to develop and is not edible.

‘Snorts, snuffles and splutters affect a quarter of Brits, so for those 16 million snorers, Asda’s Pineapple Plant could be a dream come true – even more-so for sleep-deprived partners,’ says Phil Smith, Asda Plant Buyer.

Video Of The Week

‘For those lucky enough to sleep through the night without the disturbance of snoring, the plant is a chic addition to the home which is easy to care for and adds a little touch of The Tropics to any room,’ he adds.

If you’re a snorer or partner of one, you could try a nasal patch or fancy new pillow. Alternatively, you could add this queen of a plant to your houseplant collection.

I know which we’d rather spend our money on.