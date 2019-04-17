Having trouble sleeping due to snoring? The daily struggles of cohabiting with a snorer are real, as are the bags under your eyes from sleep deprivation. Could this Lidl anti snore pillow be your new best friend?

After Aldi brought us the £5.99 pillow, that got everyone talking last year, it was only a matter of time before Lidl launched a rival bargain. It’s slightly more expensive at £7.99, by only £2, but it is brought to us by sleep experts Silentnight.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The specialist pillow goes on sale tomorrow 18th April. It’s only available while stocks last – make sure you set your alarm to get down to your local Lidl.

On sale tomorrow at Lidl – Silentnight anti-snore pillow

In conjunction with National Stop Snoring Week 2019 (22 – 28 April), new Lidl anti-snore pillow aims to help suffers enjoy a lifetime of undisturbed sleep.

If snoring is keeping you awake at night, you’re not alone. According to the British Snoring and Sleep Apnoea Association, 41 per cent of the UK adult population snore.

A Lidl spokesperson informs us. ‘the Silentnight Anti-Snore Pillow has been cleverly designed to help reduce snoring. It has been tested by the British Snoring and Sleep Apnoea Association, which found the pillow reduced snoring frequency and volume by approximately 50 per cent.’

So what’s the secret? At the centre of the pillow is an ergonomically shaped foam core, designed especially to support the head and neck – keeping it at the right position to help improve breathing. Therefore eliminating snoring.

Video Of The Week

Costing just £7.99, the pillow is suitable for back and side sleepers and is hypoallergenic, so contains no materials that are likely to cause allergies.

Lidl is offering the affordable anti-snore pillow cheaper than all its rivals. The Silentnight Anti-snore pillow at Amazon is priced £12.99 plus postage and packaging. Over at Argos the price is £9.49, and at discount heavy B&M the price is £9.99.

In other supermarket news: New Asda dragon bedding is an instant sell-out as Game of Thrones fans snap it up!

Thanks to Lidl it’s never been more affordable to achieve a good night’s sleep.