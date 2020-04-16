We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve never cherished our gardens more than right now. As the weather starts to hold great promise we’re all itching to get outside to get bask in vitamin D. And what could be better for the job than the brilliant new Argos sun lounger.

Firstly it’s incredibly affordable, priced at only £30. Secondly it’s unquestionably comfortable, thanks to its smart zero gravity design. And lastly, but not least, is the fact you can choose from three fabulous on-trend colours – of Grey, Teal and Yellow.

Even better still, Argos is doing everything within its power to ensure customers can get what they want, when they want it.

You can even get it the same day! Using the safe Click & Collect option, which is available from Sainsbury’s stores too. This is in addition to the home delivery option.

New zero gravity Argos sun lounger

On the website it says, ‘Get that floating feeling with our super relaxing zero gravity lounger. It elevates the feet and legs, while gently supporting the back, so you get the sensation of weightlessness.’ What a dreamy way to while away lazy afternoons in the sun.

The durable fabric design helps to alleviate pressure on the joints to ensure hours of relaxation time.

Buy now: Zero Gravity metal Sun Lounger, £30, Argos Home

Complete with headrest the comfy lounger boasts variable reclining positions, to suit the purpose – whether sitting with a book or reclining to snooze.

The chair simply folds away when not in use, allowing for easy storage.

With all those ingredients making the ideal lounger, it’s no wonder this design is a trending product for Argos right now. Sales are reportedly going through the roof, as shoppers look for the ultimate way to relax at home.

Making the most of any outdoor space right now, no matter how big or small, is so important. Particularly as the weather starts to improve.

Enjoy some much-needed R&R in complete comfort with a little help from this lush lounger.