This Morning’s consumer editor Alice Beer rounded up her essential garden buys for right now! Saying how important it is to be prepared to be outside, whatever the weather.

Her first choice is a reasonably priced Argos gazebo, which she’s quick to point out is selling fast!

Must-have Argos gazebo

Buying a gazebo was only ever really an essential if you were throwing a garden party, in times of old. Roll on the summer of 2020 when a garden gazebo is the new garden essential for socialising safely – and staying dry in the process.

Due to lockdown rules we can still only see friends and family, that are not in our household or support bubble, outdoors.

That’s fine when it’s glorious and sunny, but what happens when the unpredictable British weather takes a turn for the worse?! Take this week for instance, one minute it’s sunshine and the next it’s pouring rain. You get a gazebo that’s what.

The Argos website says, ‘Enjoy your garden whatever the weather with this pop-up gazebo. It comes with a carry bag making it effortless to move around and easy to assemble. Made with a sturdy steel frame and polyester covering, it is perfect for shading the sun or hiding from the rain.’ Sold.

Buy now: Pop Up Garden Gazebo, £58, Argos

A collapsable gazebo is always going to prove handy. It can be stored easily and the minute it rains, pop it up in seconds!

Because you have to do everything outside with a maximum of 6 people Alice says the Argos gazebo is ‘the perfect sized gazebo’.

Explaining it’s only £58 she goes on to say, ‘They are selling out quick. I was looking at these last night to do more research and there were 100 other people looking at it at the same time. And 100 people had bought it in the previous 24 hours’.

Proving how popular gazebos are at the moment. So Alice advice is to get yours quick, before only the expensive options are left.

Alice rounds up all the latest best-selling items on her This morning segments. Last week she was talking all things camping related, to ensure we’re prepared for our staycations in the garden.

As shopping fanatics, we are always watching to report back on what’s trending and selling out fast.