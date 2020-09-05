We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A bargain buy worth clinking glasses for! The Asda drinks trolley is the latest home bar solution to go on sale – after Primark and B&M both bringing out bar trolleys that sell out in record time.

The supermarket’s stylish design is ideal for welcoming a touch of elegance when servings drinks at home.

Whether it be afternoon tea or delicious cocktails the gold drinks trolley from George Home will be the talking point while entertaining from the comfort of our living rooms.

New Asda drinks trolley

What a stylish way to store all your best glassware and fancy bottles of gin and more. The smart circular drinks cart features two generous glass shelves to house all said drinks essentials.

The gold-tone metal finish adds a glamorous finish to what’s become a popular party piece, more so than ever in recent months. And those who are teetotal needn’t feel excluded, the trolley is perfect for storing and displaying your best chinaware. Or even used as a generous side table for a cuppa and a lamp on the top shelf, books and more on the bottom.

Coming soon: Gold Metal Trim Drinks Trolley, £30, George Home at Asda

Castor wheels make the trolley highly moveable, making it ideal for wheeling out at cocktail hour. The wheels do have stoppers in place to ensure safety, meaning it won’t wheel away and leaving you feeling more tipsy than you actually are! The handle makes it even easier to manoeuvre, when needed.

To style this bar cart to perfection we’d simply add a neon bar sign!

Is this Asda drinks trolley the solution to perk up cocktail hour in your home?