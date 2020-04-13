We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It may not be as warm outside right now but the sun will return and what better way to be ready to enjoy it than with a gigantic dinosaur sprinkler!

It was delight at first sight when this ‘roarsome’ creature appeared in our inbox. There have been some pretty cool sprinklers in the past few years, thinking of the Aldi unicorn, but this dinosaur design at Asda has to be the biggest and best yet.

The Kid Connection dinosaur sprinkler stands at an impressive 7-foot tall. Featuring a fun water sprayer and water filled bases it’s the coolest way to keep cool this summer.

The statuesque dino connects with ease to a garden hose, to provide hours of fun in the sun with its spray of cool water.

Buy now: Kid Connection Blue Dinosaur Sprinkler, £40, George Home at Asda

Children and adults alike will delight at this fun water toy. It states suitable for ages three years plus. We’re thinking do you even need to have kids to justify ordering one? Asking for a friend, that’s all.

The 7ft inflatable comes complete with a repair patch to save any tears if the worst should happen. But the robust dinosaur should see you through many summers to come if looked after.

What a fun way to spend hours at home in the garden when the sun’s out. With our sensible hats on we would advise not to overdo the fun, be mindful of the water usage.

You could always move the sprinkler around the garden and let the dinosaur do the watering for you, that’s one smart solution.

If your reaction is, to quote one of the Ideal Home team, ‘OMG I want one of those’ get ordering now to ensure you’re ready for when the hot weather returns.

The 213cm tall garden accessory is available to order online. George Home at Asda are offering a home delivery, but no click and collection option right now on this item.