‘Industrial’ and ‘glamour’ aren’t words you’d usually find in one sentence, but the two combined are the best to describe the new lamp that has whipped Instagram into a frenzy.

This new Asda floor lamp has wormed its way onto our wish lists and, fingers crossed, our living rooms.

If you’ve been hankering after a glamorous industrial floor lamp then head down to George Home at Asda fast.

We’ve shopped around for something similar and we have to say that it is one of the cheapest we’ve found. Not that you’d never know, it looks designer.

The Asda Floor Lamp

Priced at just £28 the Edison Bulb Floor Lamp is sure to add some designer flair to any reading corner. Just look how gorgeous it looks against that blush pink wall!

The lamp stands at a statuesque 160cm in height. It is mains powered, with a switch on the cable. If you are worried about finding a matching bulb, rest assured a retro filament lightbulb is included.

Buy now: Copper Edison Floor Lamp, £28, George Home

When the lamp appeared on the brands Instagram, it proved an instant hit. It quickly clocked up nearly 1,700 likes and 63 comments from excited shoppers including these below:

‘Fabulous lamp’

‘Want one of these lamps for the room’

‘Sexy lamp’

‘Rose gold lamp 💕

‘Bought this for my kitchen so glad I did. Its excellent for the money I paid and looks really nice.’

On the website, the lamp has scored an average rating of 4.6 stars, with customers raving that it is fantastic value for money – and we have to agree.

Asda Black Edison Floor Lamp

If that isn’t enough to get excited about the lamp also comes in black. This version has managed to swoop up an even higher customer rating than the rose gold, scoring 5 stars on the website.

We can imagine just how gorgeous it will look against an exposed brick wall, casting a warm glow over some navy accessories. If you need us we’ll be curled up under one of these beauties with a book.

Buy now: Black Edison Floor Lamp, £28, George Home

Which colour lamp will you choose to light up your home?