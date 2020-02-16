We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You don’t need to go on safari to have breakfast with giraffes simply pick up the Asda Giraffe dinner set.

The safari-inspired dinner set has tapped into our ongoing love for giraffe prints. They’re in our bathroom, our living room and we can’t wait to introduce them to our kitchen.

Asda giraffe dinner set

The Asda giraffe dinner set features a playful illustration of a mummy and baby giraffe, nestled among frothy greenery. The pristine white background makes the simple design pop, ensuring a showstopping addition to your kitchen table.

The set is made up of 12 pieces, including four dinner plates, four side plates and four bowls. But for just £15 we’d call this set an absolute steal.

If you are keen to add this giraffe dinner set to your existing homeware menagerie you’d better be quick. The collection has already been going down storm on the George website and Instagram.

When I shot of the dinner set appeared on the brands feed it quickly clocked up 4,120 likes and 748 comments, including lots of emojis.

‘Need these 😍,’ wrote one fan

‘Oh my goodness 😍,’ added another.

The dinner set has already received an average of 4 and a half stars on the George website. Along with glowing reviews.

Buy now: Giraffe dinner set, £15, George at Asda

‘Bought this item a few days ago,’ wrote one customer. ‘I was worried it would be a little childish but it’s not it’s a lovely solid dinner set, and get compliments. Not only that it was a really good price.’

Video Of The Week

The reviewer even went onto suggest that George at some mugs or glasses to the collection to match. We couldn’t agree more.

Another reviewer wrote: ‘I brought this as the giraffe is my favourite animal. I fell in love with it straight away and now have the dinner set on display on my dresser cupboard in the kitchen. Thanks for coming up with the idea.’

Will you be snapping up this adorable dinner set?