The weather may be frightful outside but we’re already looking to spring with this gorgeous Asda sunflower dinner set.

Yellow is set to be a big colour trend in the new season, plus who could resist this sunny floral print?

Asda sunflower dinner set

The vibrant Asda sunflower dinner set has already gone down a storm on Instagram. When a post of the dinner set appeared on the brand’s Instagram feed it quickly clocked up 2,335 likes.

‘Who’s ready for a cuppa? Serve breakfast in style, with a fabulous floral dinner set,’ read the caption. We’ll be taking this as a direct order from George at Asda and be swiping up the dinner set for a pancake breakfast to shake off the January blues.

But, it seems we’re not the only ones itching to get our hands on the dinner set if Instagram is any indication.

‘I love this range 😍’ commented one fan.

‘Pressing the like button multiple times ‘ gushed another.

One Instagram user cheekily tagged her friend commenting: ‘You’re going to need bigger cupboards 🌻❤.’

Buy now: Sunflower dinner set, £20, George at Asda

The porcelain dinner set is made up of 12 pieces. The whole set includes four dinner plates with a lovely sunflower rim, four side plates, bursting with sunflowers and four bowls.

All of the pieces are dishwasher safe and microwave safe. But the best part is the whole 12 piece set is just £20. If you’ve been looking for a budget way to brighten up your kitchen this year then look no further.

Asda bunny mug

Of course, we have to give a special shout out to the bunny mug that guest-starred in the Instagram post alongside the sunflower dinner set.

Video Of The Week

Buy now: Set of 4 Bunny mugs, £8, George at Asda

Instagram – and the Ideal Home team – are completely sold on the sunflower bunny combo. One Instagrammer simply commented: ‘🐰oh gosh!’ We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. You can pick up a set of four for £8, so nobody feels left out around the breakfast table.

Will you be adding this sunny dinner set to your kitchen cupboards?