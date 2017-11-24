We'll be hunting down the hottest deals on furniture this Black Friday, so that you can transform your home for less

Black Friday 2017 isn’t just for techies after the latest discounted TVs and tablets – this post-Thanksgiving sale can be the ideal discount shopping day for savvy home birds too. And with Christmas just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to pick up a room-transforming piece of furniture. Perhaps you need a new sofa, a bigger dining table for Christmas dinner, or a new guest bed? Whatever you’re after, you’ll find all the best Black Friday furniture deals right here.

If you can’t get erase those images of the Great Asda TV Stampede of 2014, shop for Black Friday deals online instead of in-store. Brits might be well known for their queueing skills, but there’s no need to stand in line for hours or face a scrum of sharp-elbowed bargain hunters. Instead, bookmark this page beforehand. Then, come Black Friday, you can relax with a cuppa and click to buy that cut-price armchair or deal of a dressing table in the comfort of your own home.

When is Black Friday 2017?

This year’s Black Friday falls on Friday 24 November 2017.

What is Black Friday?

A tradition in the United States since the Fifties, Black Friday is an epic sale day, when shops slash their prices to encourage Christmas shopping. Black Friday falls on the day immediately after Thanksgiving Day and the Friday before Cyber Monday (originally an online version of Black Friday), and is so popular that it has become a public holiday in some states.

Asda and Amazon brought Black Friday to the UK in 2010 and other brands followed suit, but bunfights over bargains in some stores have led it to become mostly an online affair over here.

Very Black Friday furniture deals

Very is offering 20 per cent off a variety of furniture on its website over Black Friday weekend, including some fab new pieces. These are our top picks.

Best deals

Save £70 on Ideal Home Isla fabric occasional chair, was £70

Buy now: Ideal Home Isla fabric occasional chair, £209, Very

Save £50 on Ideal Home Parisian Ready Assembled Smoked Mirror 3 Drawer Bedside Cabinet, was £149

Buy now: Ideal Home Parisian Ready Assembled Smoked Mirror 3 Drawer Bedside Cabinet, £99, Very

Save xx per cent on Ideal Home Axxon 120 cm Dining Table and 4 Chairs, was £329

Buy now: Ideal Home Axxon 120 cm Dining Table and 4 Chairs, £169.15, Very

£10 off Ideal Home Teddy Side Table in Pink, was £39

Buy now: Ideal Home Teddy Side Table in Pink, £29, Very

Marks & Spencer Black Friday furniture deals

In 2015, Marks & Spencer knocked 60 per cent off products across all its departments ahead of Black Friday. Best deals on the day included 40 per cent off its Nantucket sofas, 50 per cent off mattresses plus big discounts on bedding, towels, glassware and dining sets.

Watch this space: Best Black Friday furniture deals at Marks & Spencer

Best deals

40 per cent off Copenhagen small storage sofa, was from £1,099

Buy now: Copenhagen small storage sofa, from £659.40, Marks & Spencer

50 per cent off Hastings black chest of drawers, was £449.

Buy now: Hastings Dark 6+3 Drawer Chest, £224.50, Marks & Spencer

Perfect for Christmas! 50 per cent Clarendon extending dining table, was £899, and set of two dining chairs, was £299.

Buy now: Clarendon Extended Dining Table, £449.50, Marks & Spencer

Buy now: Set of 2 Clarendon Dining Chair, £149.50, Marks & Spencer

John Lewis Black Friday furniture deals

John Lewis says that its commitment to being ‘never knowingly undersold’ means that it matches its competitors’ prices all year round, so ‘even when it’s not Black Friday, we’ll have deals you can enjoy’. However, we’re promised some excellent bargains in this year’s Black Friday sale. We’ll be keeping our eye on Home & Garden buys, but there will also be big discounts in beauty and fragrance, sport and leisure, electrical and fashion.

Best deals

News just in! John Lewis will be offering 20 per cent off all Ercol furniture from today and over Black Friday week.

20 per cent off Ercol Shalstone bed frame, was £999

Buy now: Ercol for John Lewis Shalstone Bed Frame, Oak, King Size, now £799.20, John Lewis

20 per cent off Ercol Shalstone Dressing Table, was £699

Buy now: Ercol for John Lewis Shalstone Dressing Table, £559.20

Watch this space: Best Black Friday furniture deals at John Lewis

House of Fraser Black Friday furniture deals

House of Fraser tells us ‘We’ll have some exciting offers for you throughout the weekend, so sign up to our emails to ensure you’re the first to know about our Black Friday bargains.’ It also advises that you create your House of Fraser account and enter all your details in advance ‘for a quick and fuss-free checkout on the big day’.

Register now: Best Black Friday furniture deals at House of Fraser

Before Black Friday even kicks off we’ve found an amazing deal at House of Fraser with 54 per cent off Le Creuset! Read here for more info: Le Creuset sale alert! You can bag yourself a starter set for just £99.99

Best deals

30 per cent off Biba Paradise Palm Tree Table Lamp, was £120

Buy now: Biba Paradise Palm Tree Table Lamp, £84, House of Fraser

40 per cent off Dickins & Jones Hexagon mirror, was £85

Buy now: Dickins & Jones Hexagon mirror, £51, House of Fraser

Habitat Black Friday furniture deals

Habitat don’t scrimp when it comes to discounts, and this year they’ll be offering up to 50 per cent off their stylish lines over Black Friday weekend.

Best deals

£750 off Chester velvet corner sofa, was £2,500.

Buy now: Chester velvet corner sofa, £1,750, Habitat

£250 off Jerry dining table and chairs bundle, was £890

Buy now: Jerry white dining table and 4 x Jerry orange dining chairs bundle, £640, Habitat

£100 off Marteau copper ceiling light, was £175

Buy now: Marteau copper ceiling light, £75, Habitat

£100 off Grid 170 x 240cm rug, was £250

Buy now: Grid rug, £150, Habitat

£1,000 off Ottori grey wool EU king-size bed with mattress, was £2,450

Buy now: Ottori grey wool EU king-size bed with mattress, £1,450, Habitat

More discounts: Habitat Black Friday furniture deals

Next Black Friday furniture deals

Next is getting in on the Black Friday action this year with some fab offers. It’s slashed the price of some statement pieces – these are some we love!

£100 off Honolulu Snuggle, was £299

Buy now: Honolulu Snuggle, £199, Next

75 per cent off Hampton coffee table, was £199

Buy now: Hampton coffee table, £49, Next

70 per cent off Navy Hofoten Check Rug, was from £95

Buy now: Navy Hofoten Check Rug, from £28, Next

Debenhams Black Friday furniture deals

Last year, Debenhams offered big savings on homeware. Furniture and beds were reduced by 60 per cent, cookware by 50 per cent and bedding 30 per cent. For 2017 Debenhams is promising ‘our best online offers including amazing deals and discounts from your favourite brands’. You’ll find deals on the site from Monday 20th November 2017, and you can sign up to receive emails featuring all the best offers, so you won’t miss out.

Register now: Best Black Friday furniture deals at Debenhams

Best deals

40 per cent off the Toscana reclaimed wood range, including this sideboard, was £780.

Buy now: Toscana reclaimed wood sideboard, now £464.10

More than £250 off Ben de Lisi Home – Wood effect, grey and white ‘Siena’ bookcase, was £450

Buy now: Ben de Lisi Home – Wood effect, grey and white ‘Siena’ bookcase, £191.25, Debenhams

More than 50 per cent off Oak effect and white ‘Georgia’ double wardrobe with drawer, was £600

Buy now: Oak effect and white ‘Georgia’ double wardrobe with drawer, £255, Debenhams

DFS Black Friday sofa deals

You can always rely on DFS to slash prices and this Black Friday is no exception. They are offering fantastic deals on some very stylish sofas.

Best deals

50% off Adora two-seater sofa bed, was £1,198

Buy now: Adora two-seater sofa bed, £599, DFS

50% off Senzo three-seater sofa (shown above), was £1,398.

Buy now: Senzo three-seater sofa, £699, DFS

50% off Maida three-seater sofa, was £1,198.

Buy now: Maida three-seater sofa, £599, DFS

Amazon Black Friday furniture deals

Amazon’s own shopping holiday Amazon Prime Day took place on 10 July and, says Business Insider, ‘was the biggest in Amazon’s history… beating out Black Friday and Cyber Monday to be the biggest shopping day Amazon has ever had.’ The ecommerce giant said the event grew 60% since last year, but didn’t provide specific sales figures.

But it was no slouch at last year’s Black Friday either, with its UK site selling over 7 million items.

Watch this space: Best Black Friday furniture deals at Amazon

Argos Black Friday furniture deals

Past Argos Black Fridays have seen customers bag bargains on furniture, home appliances and accessories. Buy online and you’ll get quicker access to the biggest deals and faster in-store collection at the Argos Fast Track counter. You can also register now to be the first to know about deals on the big day.

Register now: Best Black Friday furniture deals at Argos

Will I find the best Black Friday deals in store or online?

After witnessing the media coverage of the scenes of chaos at a north-west London branch of Asda in 2014, many Brits have been put off shopping in-store for Black Friday bargains. So much so that in 2015 the Mirror reported on empty aisles at Tesco as Brits chose to shop online instead.

While deals on sites such as John Lewis sold out, on the high street security and staff outnumbered shoppers. ‘No-one, aside from journalists, turned up to Boots’ flagship store on Oxford Street in London as its doors opened at midnight…’ But where bargain-hunters did brave the elements there was a more civilised situation – shoppers were given team talks before entering the store!

However, shopping online for Black Friday deals can have its issues too. In 2015, eight online retailers suffered outages between midnight and 8am, according to the Mirror, quoting statistics from traffic-defender.co.uk. Shoppers were left in limbo as sites crashed or queuing systems and performance management software kicked in under the weight of heavy traffic.

Many Black Friday shoppers are now finding that a combination of online and store shopping reaps the best rewards. According to the Guardian, Black Friday helped John Lewis record its biggest ever week of trading in 2015, as online sales were boosted 15.5 per cent on the previous year. Shoppers preferred hunting out deals online on the day itself, but visited shops over the weekend when retailers continued offering discounts.

Are the bargains as good as they seem?

There are some great deals – last year we spotted a Nespresso machine, Lego sets and a Miele vacuum at less than half price. However, some retailers use Black Friday as an opportunity to clear out old stock, or even increase the prices of items beforehand to make the deals look better on the day.

Can I access Black Friday deals before anyone else?

Yes – if you become a VIP! Lots of retailers release Black Friday deals to their VIP members first, so sign up to their newsletters. If you don’t want to be inundated, set up an account specifically for marketing emails.

How can I avoid being ripped off on Black Friday?

‘It’s easy to get carried away, so make a list of what you want in advance,’ advises Danny Munday, general manager of HotUKDeals. It also pays to read reviews and compare prices of the models you like, so you know you’re getting a genuine deal. ‘Check the shipping costs before you order, too,’ adds Danny. ‘Some brands charge so much for postage, it cancels out any savings.’

Will my Black Friday purchases arrive by Christmas?

It’s not guaranteed, so check the estimated delivery times and factor in a few extra days on top. Due to the amount of people shopping at the same time, some parcels take longer to arrive than usual.

How long have I got to get these promotions?

Some deals sell out in seconds, so be ready to make a quick decision and have your card details to hand.

While it’s a bit soon to be digging out Black Friday specific deals, we’ve had an early look at the retailer sites it’s worth keeping an eye on for the best deals on home furnishings and accessories. You can also register to be first to hear about all the big savings.