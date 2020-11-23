We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

I’m sure I’m not the only one who has spent the last few months trying to get their home in order. And while I’m resisting the urge to add to the clutter, there is one thing I have my eye on in the sales – these Black Friday wardrobe storage deals.

When it comes to my wardrobe, everything I’ve learnt from Marie Kondo goes straight out of the window. Thankfully there are a huge array of storage solutions out there, so I don’t have to part scale down my shoe collection if I want to shut the wardrobe door.

Good storage solutions should not only help you fit more things into a small space, but make your wardrobe more functional. The last thing you want is to forget about your favourite scarf because it’s crammed at the bottom of a drawer. To hopefully bring some order to my clothes, these are the Black Friday storage buys I’ve got my eye on.

Black Friday wardrobe storage deals – Ideal Home’s picks

Masa metal trunk: Was £75, Now £52.50

These little trunks are perfect for holding accessories such as scarves, gloves and belts. I’ll be popping mine on the top shelf of my wardrobe, so are easy to lift down and rifle through. They will also look particularly stylish stacked underneath a clothes rail for or in a walk in wardrobe. Save £22.50 if you pick one of these beauties up in the sale. Available in a range of colours, I’ve got my eye on the mustard. View Deal

Messmer storage hanger: Was £56.99, Now £26.99

Save £30 on this clever multi-functional storage solution that can be hung on the back of your door to double your wardrobe space. The hooks at the top can be used to hang handbags from, while the bottom hooks are the perfect place to perch a pair of shoes. The circular hangers in the middle are ideal for looping scarves through. You’ll neglect your accessories again. View Deal

Plastic underbed storage: Was £36.99, Now £16.99

If you fed up of your bras, scarves or t-shirts descending into chaos as soon as you take one out, this is the perfect solution. A trick I picked up from The Home Edit, this box is divided into different compartments to stop your clothes collapsing in a heap when you take something our. Pop one of these inside a chest of drawers or trunk to get the most out of your existing storage. View Deal

Sage Green Classic Glasses & Accessories layer: Was £20, Now £18

Keep sunglasses and chunky accessories safe inside this beautiful tray. Part of the Stackers Jewellery box range it can be used alone or as part of a larger jewellery box. The velvet lining will make sure your sunglasses are protected, and looking particularly gorgeous. Perch inside a small drawer in a wardrobe or on top of a chest of drawers for easy access. View Deal

Wilko Blush Faux Linen Round Ottoman: Was £20, Now £15

It is always nice to have a spot to perch in your bedroom, especially if you have a dressing table. Why not double up the space with a storage stool? Not only is this ottoman just £15 in my favourite colour, but it is also the perfect space to store my hair dryer and straighter. There is even space for my handheld clothes steamer for giving any outfits a quick once over in the morning. View Deal Related: Bedroom wardrobe ideas – keep your clothes organised in a stylish closet space featuring rails, shelves and more

Now I just need to work out what to do with all the new clothes I bought in the Black Friday sales.