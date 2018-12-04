These must-have B&M Christmas decorations are under £10!

Who doesn't love a bargain?

Leading retailer B&M is fast-becoming the go-to destination for homeowners who want to give their properties a quick refresh without paying a hefty price tag.

Wrapping paper with wonder: Kevin the Carrot fans rejoice – Aldi have launched gift wrap featuring the iconic carrot

Buyers can snap up furniture, home accessories, smaller appliances and more at prices that leave enough in the pot for any future home improvements.

B&M Christmas

And as the festive season is well and truly under way, we’ve decided to round up a range of B&M Christmas decorations to spread some festive cheer. And the best part is, is that they’re all under £10!

Happy scrolling…

B&M Diamante Light Up Parcel – Silver

Add some sparkle this festive season courtesy of this pretty light up Christmas decoration, which is available in both gold and silver.

Buy in-store now: Diamante Light Up Parcel – Silver, £9.99, B&M

B&M Christmas Tinsel Rope

Available in silver, red, blue and gold this 4m tinsel rope is a throughly modern twist on this Christmas decorating staple. It’s perfect for draping over your Christmas tree.

Buy in-store now: Christmas Tinsel Rope, £1.29, B&M

B&M Swirl Tabletop Christmas Tree

Give your dining table, mantlepiece or even window recess some seasonal style with these charming tabletop Christmas trees available in white, gold and silver.

Buy in-store now: Swirl Tabletop Christmas Tree, £3.99, B&M

B&M Christmas Snow Shaker Wood Frame

With a choice of three different Christmas slogans this festive plaque is a unique take on a snow globe. Featuring faux snow, holly and bright red berries you can shake your way through the season.

Buy in-store now: Christmas Snow Shaker Wood Frame, £4.99, B&M



B&M Frosted Candle Jar with Jute Bow

Video Of The Week

Available in red, white and blue this calming candle gives off a pleasant aroma that will create an inviting atmosphere in any room.

Buy in-store now: Frosted Candle Jar with Jute Bow, £4.99, B&M



B&M Christmas Sequin Cushion

Pop one of these 45 x 45cm cushions on your bed or sofa for a quick and easy festive flourish.

Buy in-store now: Christmas Sequin Cushion, £5.99, B&M

Wave the wand on your winter garden: Outdoor Christmas decorating ideas to add festive magic to an exterior

Which is your favourite?