Just when we thought we couldn't love this characterful carrot more...

Kevin The Carrot mania has swept the nation. Aldi’s plucky orange vegetable character first made his debut in 2016, and since then there have been a staggering 12.8 million Google searches for his name.

And with his adorable features and heroic feats in the low-cost supermarket’s 2018 series of Christmas ads – it’s not hard to see why the public have fallen in love with him.

Now Aldi have announced a launch that will be music to the ears of fans. Yep just in time for Christmas, Kevin the Carrot wrapping paper has rolled into the Specialbuys aisle. This range is available now!

Aldi’s Kevin the carrot gift wrap

Buy in-store now: Kevin the Carrot Wrapping Paper, £1.99, Aldi

Available in silver or blue the festive paper print sees Kevin joined by the rest of his family; wife Katie The Carrot and three children Chantenay, Baby Carrot and Jasper.

The luxury gift wrap is the perfect pressie for covering children’s gifts. It’ll also work for grown-ups who are closet Kevin the Carrot aficionados too – you know who you are!

Getting your present pile all wrapped up is thirsty work, and if you need a cuppa to get through it the good news is that the collection now includes a novelty gift mug.

Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot mug

Buy in-store now: Kevin the Carrot Novelty Mug, £2.99, Aldi

The porcelain bone china mug comes in its very own gift box. The three youngest members of the carrot clan look as pleased as punch to be frolicking about in the snow. We’re loving those novelty Christmas jumpers too.

It’s got a glowing average 5* rating on the Aldi website. One customer said, ‘This is real good value and quite large. Perfect for a warm hot chocolate, coffee or even a wee mulled wine.’ That’s the spirit!

And if you’re still hankering for more Kevin The Carrot merchandise, then there’s a small chance you’ll be to get your hands on the coveted toy. The giant 1m Kevin the Carrot Soft Toy is priced at £19.99.

Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot soft toy

The huge cuddly has caused a buying frenzy at Aldi stores in recent weeks. You can call Aldi’s customer service team on 0800 042 0800 to see if there are any left in your local area. Fingers crossed!

Will you be adding an item from the collection to your shopping basket?