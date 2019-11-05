The Roarsome B&M dinosaur lamp delighting fans – and it’s only £14.99

We all know a little one who loves Dinosaurs right?! We bet upon seeing this B&M dinosaur lamp you immediately thought of their little face lighting up. And at only £14.99, we’re sure parents faces will light up too.

The characterful plug in dinosaur lamp is an ideal bedside companion for any avid dinosaur fan.

B&M dinosaur lamp

The discount retailer re-shared a snap that one delight shopper had snapped. The store lead with the simple caption, ‘RAWWWWWWR!! Dino Light only £14.99’. The post, unsurprisingly, caused a huge reaction – amassing 2247 likes and a staggering 520 comments in just 24 hours.

If you wish to get hold of the dinosaur lamp yourself, head for stores armed with the code SC: 328037. In-store staff will be aid your search far easier with this code. Not that they’re likely to forget seeing this dino-tastic delight on shelves.

Here is the the bedroom is more detail, and may be just say INCREDIBLE! This is one mum’s efforts to give her little one the dinosaur bedroom of dreams. Mission accomplished!

To give shoppers an insight into what to expect from the design the mum helpfully writes, ‘It lets off the perfect amount of light and looks so fun in Huey’s room.’

Acting as a night light it emits just enough of a glow to illuminate the dark.

Video Of The Week

Complete with signs of ‘Dinosaurs ahead’ and ‘Beware of the T-Rex’ attached to the bed, this is an exceptional bedrooms decor for a mini dino fan.

We just hope he doesn’t grown out of it too soon, it could all be LEGO next month eek.

Do you know a dinosaur fan who simply NEEDS this lamp? Best hunt one down asap in stores, they are only available while stocks last.