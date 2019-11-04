New season B&M cushion is £8 lookalike version of Missoni Home cushion
Get the look of high-end designer for a fraction of the price
If you love the signature look of high-end Italian fashion house Missoni, the instantly recognisable colourful knitwear designs, you might like to know B&M have new season copycat designs! The B&M cushion below is a pretty good designer lookalike, and only £8.
It’s within the newly launched B&M homeware range we spotted Missoni Home style cushions, for a mere fraction of the designer price tag.
The signature woven zig zag pattern is very familiar…
New B&M chevron cushion
Can you see the resemblance? The chevron stripe B&M cushion is a great lookalike for a Missoni design currently stocked at Amara. The big difference being the B&M cushion is £8, the Missoni Home cushion is £144.
The Coco Chevron Jacquard Cushion looks almost identical to a Missoni cushion which is being sold on Amara for £144. Obviously the quality’s not entirely comparable, the Missoni Home design comprises real silk fibres, but if you simply want the look – you can’t go wrong with an cheaper alternative.
Savvy shoppers can save a whopping £136 by choosing the budget B&M version.
The new chevron B&M cushion is also available in a blush and grey colurway. Either being ideal to spruce up living rooms or bedrooms this season with on-trend colour.
The budget store is renowned for creating impressive bargain homewares. Frequently producing designer lookalikes at unbeatable prices.
If money is no object, indulge your home with the real thing! Among the stunning collection above you’ll find the Jarris cushion, the Missoni Home cushion in question.
Buy now: Missoni Home Jarris Cushion, £144, Amara
The brand gave shoppers an extreme sneak preview a few months ago, on Instagram. The cushion is causing great exciting amongst eager shoppers! As shoppers exclaimed, ‘These cushions 😍’ and ‘love these colours x’.
‘Absolutely love these cushions. Might have to get these for my bedroom, would sit lovely on the bed’.
Head to your nearest B&M store now to see this new season homewares range.
This Missoni lookalike cushion is only available while stocks last.