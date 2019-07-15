Have you seen the new B&M nest of tables? The contemporary designs are already causing a stir on social media, amongst savvy shoppers.

The industrial-style wooden top tables are sold in sets of two, at the affordable price of £20. The table sets offer good looks at an equally attractive price point.

More bargains in store: These Primark bedsheets are a dead ringer for Marks and Spencer sell-out bedding

The compact table sets features warm wood-effect tops sat on black metal legs. The simple yet stylish design is ideal for adding a contemporary design touch to a living room.

These tables sets, available in square and round designs, are brand new stock this week – both in stores and online.

New B&M nest of tables

The nest of tables are only available while stocks, and judging by the admiration already flooding in from Facebook – that might not be a long while!

B&M asks, ‘Who else loves the look of these?!’

With 367 reactions and 96 comments it’s safe to say these tables have got shoppers talking. So what are they saying? here are just some of the comments;

‘I love these! 😍’.

‘I want these 🙏.’

One asking the other ‘can we please get new tables? I’m sick of the glass’.

B&M say, ’They’ve got a rustic charm that you simply NEED to have💁’.

The largest of the two square tables stands at 50cm in height, making them the ideal companion to sit beside sofa or armchair in the living room. One tucks away neatly underneath the other when not needed, meaning they are a great space-saving furniture solution.

Buy now: Tromso Square Nest of 2 Tables, £20, B&M

Video Of The Week

The same principle in design applies to the round version. Attractive wooden tops sit on circular metal bases. The round tables are even more compact, making them ideal for smaller spaces.

Buy now: Tromso Round Nest of 2 Tables, £20, B&M

The table set are the latest affordable furniture designs from the brand. Watch this space for more in the not too distant future.