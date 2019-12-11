There are B&M Nutcrackers aplenty this year, they even sell disco versions in pink sequins! YES please. The new Christmas range brings The Nutcracker story to life like never before.

Our source at B&M tells us, ‘our Nutcrackers are proving really popular this year – they’ve been flying off the shelves over the last few weeks.’

‘Our deluxe Nutcrackers, which we call our ‘Disco Nutcrackers’, have been most popular due to their bright and glittery attire’.

The Nutcracker is always a firm favourite for Christmas decorating, proving more popular than ever right now!

Meet the new shining star for Christmas 2019…

B&M Nutcracker decorations

Never one to miss a trend, B&M have Nutcracker Christmas decorations covered and this year they have sequins! While the wooden Nutcracker ornaments still look traditional, thanks to their disco attire the new versions for Christmas 2019 have a distinct party vibe! Prices start from just £5.99 for the 38cm tall figures.

In the words of B&M, these deluxe Nutcrackers are, ‘Making the world Christmassy… one sequin at a time!’.

This preview post was met with cries of ‘I love them😍😍😍😍’ and ‘neeeddddd one xx’.

The shining stars of the B&M collection are the statuesque Nutcracker Christmas decorations. The other 2019 soldiers are dressed to impress in glorious red formal jackets, some with a touch of sparkle.

The classic ornaments are perfect to decorate hallways, fireplaces and more throughout the festive season.

‘Fill your house with festive spirit this year with this giant Nutcracker – a brilliant Christmas decoration . Jumbo Nutcracker 122cm Only £50.00’.’

The 62cm tall figures are £14.99, the 46cm tall are priced at only £9.99 – compared to the RRP price of £20.

The mini versions are ideal to jazz up sideboards, tabletops and mantelpieces.

Will The Nutcracker be pride of place in your home this Christmas?