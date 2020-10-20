We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The new B&Q lighting range for this season is its best yet! With everything from designer looking ceiling lights and Art Deco-inspired lamps, the new range has something for every taste. There’s a lighting option for adding a touch of both on-trend style and ambience to all homes this autumn.

The comprehensive lighting collection features over 500 new styles, across a range of pendants; table lamps; floor lamps; wall lamps; chandeliers; shades; clusters and ceiling lights.

New season B&Q lighting

The new lighting offering is the largest from the DIY retailer to date, with prices starting from just £3 – for the light shades.

The new collection is split into two ranges. With 20 coordinated looks, the ‘Collection Range’ helps customers create layers of ambient, task focused and accent light for every room. Each ‘look’ features coordinating ceiling lights, floor lamps, table lamps, and wall lights. These offer a unique and contemporary style that creates a sense of harmony.

The ‘Essential range’ features timeless designs, at affordable prices. This offering includes stylish metal, glass, and fibre pendants to illuminate any setting.

Here’s a small selection of our favourite picks from the new collection…

1. Designer-look desk lights

The desk lamp is set to be the ultimate new working from home essential, as we head into the darker months of winter. Don’t let the darker make you sad, instead let it make you happy as the prefect excuse to invest in good lighting. This desk lamp looks worthy of a designer store, when in reality you could pick this little gem up when you pick up your next paint samples. It also comes in a striking white version.

Plus the sleek pendant design has also been adapted into floor lamps, wall lights and pendant fittings – so you could match your entire downstairs if you so wished. That’s the beauty of this thoughtfully designed range, it’s made to match and totally affordable to do so too.

Buy now: Apennin Desk Lampin Black, £25, B&Q

2. On-trend woven pendants

Textiles inspired by nature are very of-the-moment, as we crave a simpler look to help create a more restful home. The new B&Q lighting range taps into this trend perfectly with a whole host of

Buy now: GoodHome Songor Light Shade, £30, B&Q

3. Stylish spherical lights

The spherical ‘orb’ light has been popular for many years in the world of high-design, and it’s now becoming more mainstream on the high street. And thank you for that. This stunning statement ceiling light forms part of the new ‘collection range’, where you’ll find complimentary lighting options to star alongside it.

Buy now: Baldaz Brushed Brass Effect 3 Lamp Pendant Ceiling Light, £70, B&Q

With over 500, this is barely scratching the surface – we urge you to take a look for yourself.

The new collection is very impressive, and perfectly timed – before the clocks go back and plunge us into darkness this weekend.