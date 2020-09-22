We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The nights are already starting to draw in. Meaning now’s the perfect time to ensure we’re lighting each room to its full potential. Setting the scene for enjoying your home during the darker months ahead.

To cater for the time of year Argos Home has launched its largest lighting range to date. Featuring over 100 designs of pendants, chandeliers, spotlights and lamps galore.

As a result of growing customer demand for aspirational lighting at affordable prices, the in-house design team have been busy creating, statement designs to illuminate the home in style. From living rooms to bedrooms, this range has a light to suit.

Hayley Pearshouse, Lighting Buyer for Sainsbury’s Home & Argos Home, shares her top tips and hero picks to light the season ahead.

Argos lighting trends

1. Rethink pendant placement

‘Pendant lighting has typically been associated with kitchens and dining rooms, sitting in a classic trio over islands and tables’ Hayley explains. before going on to say, ‘We’re finding more and more customers opting for just one piece, often in a statement hue. These lend themselves to zoning open-plan spaces. A single shade over an armchair instantly signals reading corner.’

2. Use lamps as objet

‘A decorative table lamp is a simple and easy way to instantly update your living space’ she states. Explaining how lamps can be multipurpose, ‘Conversational, ornate pieces work as objets throughout the day, turning into hero lighting features come evening.’

So what does Hayley tip to be the biggest trend for the season? ‘Animal inspired lamps are the season’s biggest trend with searches up 115 per cent since last year. Our playful elephant and luxe flamingo shapes are proving to be the most popular.’

Buy now: Harry the Hedgehog Table Lamp, £18, Argos

3. Source dual-purpose pieces

‘For those short on space, look out for clever dual-purpose designs that feature shelving within the framework’ suggests Hayley. ‘Our shelved floor lamp features two tiered levels, ideal for bedroom or living spaces to personalise with favoured trinkets or rest atop refreshments.’

4. Adjust working from home routines

Video Of The Week

As working home reins, this trend is all-the-more important. ‘An adjustment in lighting can be a great way to mentally signal the working day is done. Switching off bright overheads is key,’ Hayley stresses. ‘Turning instead to side lamps that emit softer, soothing glows.’

Hayley’s top tip: ‘For an ambient evening mood, three light sources per room is a great rule of thumb, with a mix of floor and table lamps being most effective.’

Adjust your lighting to stay switched on to these latest trends.