The online shopping emporium has every trend covered with its new season home accessories

Who doesn’t love Cox & Cox? It’s one of our favourite shopping destinations here at Ideal Home HQ. From the paired back lifestyle imagery to the quirky accessories that you won’t find elsewhere, it’s a joyous to destination to browse for hours on end.

The new season collection is available this week, making us want to buy key pieces for the season ahead. With an accessory to cover all the key decor trends currently bubbling away, there’s something for every home.

So what are the trends? Home decor trends for 2019 – we predict the key looks for interiors

We’ve selected an edit of the most affordable new buys for each new trend.

New in this week Cox & Cox

Faux plant – Soft Tropics

Houseplants are BIG news, a trend continuing from last year. As the desire to fill our homes with nature, plants both real and faux are a great buy right now. While the real thing is better, from an air quality point of view, quite often faux is more preferable. A gorgeous plant you can’t kill, what’s not to love?

This new thoroughly realistic faux potted plant from Cox & Cox offers rich green leaves with a signature purple-burgundy underside. The plant is presented in a black pot, perfect to pop inside your favourite planter.

Buy now: Faux Potted Calathea, £45, Cox & Cox

Tealight holders – Refined Glamour

These elegant tealight holders are just the thing to embrace the glam look. The grey smoked glass sits elevated on a delicate gold frame – a great pairing for understated glam.

Filling your home with candlelight is a sure way to create a seductive, alluring ambience.

Buy now: Grey Fluted Tea Light Holder, £10.50, Cox & Cox

Soft throw – Nordic Retreat

An ultra soft throw is ideal for the Nordic Retreat trend – perfect to envelop you in a warming sense of comfort. Regardless of the temperatures rising in spring this look is all about create a feeling of ‘hygge’, a calming space to retreat from the busy world. A tactile throw will also encourage that feeling.

The spring shade of blush pink keeps the tactile new throw feeling light for the summer months ahead.

Buy now: Soft Fringed Blush Throw, £45, Cox & Cox

Adding simple foliage can go a long way for creating a serene living space. for the Sandi-inspired trend keeping things simple is key. This stunning reeded glass vase, in a very subtle shade of blush, sits on a signature pale wood base. It’s the perfect accessories to show off stems in style.

Buy now: Fluted Glass Vase, £40, Cox & Cox

Cushion – Global Essence

Celebrate the artisan with this embroidered cushion. The Navajo style Ikat design on terracotta linen ground feels like a grown-up way to tap into the Global Essence trend. Although the price is good for Cox & Cox, we appreciate it’s still not that cheap – the 50 cm sq size and the attention to detail are what make this cushion a worthwhile investment.

Buy now: Embroidered Ikat Cushion, £50, Cox & Cox

Following in the footsteps of key global patterns, this bedside rug features a statement Ikat design. We love the idea of having

A simple rug beside the bed to wake you in style. The design doesn’t have to be reserved for the bedroom of course, a small rug can live in any room to add pattern and colour.

Buy now: Jute Ikat Beside Rug, £40, Cox & Cox

To make shopping even more appealing, Cox & Cox frequently offer 20 per cent off codes!

Which is your favourite?