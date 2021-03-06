We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

An industrial-style mirror makes a statement in a hallway or living room, as well as bouncing light around. One DIY lover used Facebook marketplace and B&Q bargains to create a DIY industrial grid mirror at home at the fraction of the price of those found online.

You might have caught Stacey Solomon’s IKEA hack for faking a full-length industrial mirror using mirrors and frames. However, savvy DIY-er Sabrina Driscoll managed to get the look for a lot less with her IKEA hack.

DIY industrial grid mirror

Rather than combining smaller mirrors, she picked up a big Ikea mirrored wardrobe door for free on Facebook marketplace. Along with beading from B&Q, glue, filler and a small amount of leftover Frenchic paint, the total cost for the project was just £15. That is a snip, considering an industrial mirror on the high-street from Next can set you back £225.

‘I’ve been upcycling a lot lately with lockdown and moving to a new house, and I really love the industrial-style mirrors,’ she tells Ideal Home. ‘When I saw mirrored wardrobe doors being gifted on Facebook marketplace I thought one would be the perfect size to turn into an industrial mirror, so I bought some beading from B&Q and hoped for the best,’ Sabrina says.

‘It actually turned out much better than I thought too, you wouldn’t even think it was previously a door now.’

She said she was loving this popular style of mirror but was put off by the price tag. ‘I figured if I could get hold of a large mirror, I could do the framing myself. Large mirrors can still be expensive, but after some searching, I found that people give away mirrored wardrobe doors and thought one would be perfect to use.’

The industrial mirror is a coveted piece, creating a similar look to an industrial window between rooms. This trick is often used by interior designer Joanna Gaines. The grid effect created by the wooden beading toughens up the overall look of the mirror.

The harsh lines contrast against soft furnishings to give a room a stylish edge. It also adds depth and the illusion of more space. Sabrina painted the edges and grid of her mirror a cool grey to complement the carpet and accessories.