The weather may have taken a turn for the worse, but fear not – the heat is set to return. And what better way to be ready for the summer sunshine to return that armed with a giant unicorn sprinkler!

Is there any cooler way to literally keep cool than a giant inflatable unicorn sprinkler? We think not.

Dobbies statuesque unicorn sprinkler stands an impressive 6ft tall, to shower cooling water over little ones with ease. The fun inflatable will be adored by fans of all ages.

6ft Unicorn sprinkler for summer fun

Just inflate the giant mystical figure and connect to any standard garden hose. Turn the tap and prepare to splash around and keep cool in the sunshine.

Being so grand in size it of course comes with an anchor, to stop it galloping around the garden! It also comes complete with a repair kit, should any accidents occur.

Being an inflatable design also means it’s super lightweight, easy to move around the garden. And mostly importantly it deflates for compact storage when not in use.

Buy now: BigMouth Inc Unicorn Garden Sprinkler, £59.99, Dobbies

If you’re not a unicorn fan there’s also a dinosaur, elephant, giraffe and a monster – all priced at £59.99.

With delivery estimated within 2-3 working days you can have this summer sprinkler well in time for the return of the sunshine. Plus because it’s over the £29 threshold Dobbies set, the delivery is free of charge.

This is an online exclusive, so you won’t see one in the garden centres. But Dobbies has a whole host of other outdoor toys available in store. All 68 stores across the UK are now open, adhering to strict social distancing rules – should you wish to visit.

Keeping cool at home has never looked so fun. Here’s to a summer of unicorn fun for all the family.