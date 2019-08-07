Calling all Yankee Candle fans! You will not want to miss the news of four delicious new scents for your home. Forming the Farmer’s Market collection the new scents on offer are Ciderhouse; Golden Chestnut; Dried Lavender & Oak and Sweet Maple Chai.

Inspired by sumptuous farm-fresh delights such as freshly-pressed apple cider and warming spices, the Farmers’ Market collection is the perfect way to embrace the changing seasons ahead.

The four new fragrances have been expertly blended and crafted to awaken the senses for autumn. Each is available in classic Yankee Candle jars, of all sizes, as well as votive candles, tea lights and wax melts.

Wait until you get a whiff of these delicious flavours…

New seasonal Yankee Candle scents

Ciderhouse

Ciderhouse is the ultimate autumnal scent! Emulating the sweet smell of freshly pressed apples, with a base of sandalwood, tonka and vanilla bean, this new candle is bursting with harvest flavours.

Golden Chestnut

If you can imagine a pan of chestnuts roasted with ground spices, woodsy herbs and a touch of citrus, then you have the vibe of the new Golden Chestnut candle. With top notes of cinnamon bark, orange and cardamom this new scent is a heady mix of delicious spiced tones.

Dried Lavender & Oak

Dried Lavender & Oak offers the soothing scent of lavender mixed with the woody scents and spices of an outdoor farmers market. With notes of white peppercorn,

lavender and bergamot this floral infusion is ideal for creating a calming atmosphere.

Sweet Maple Chai

We can almost smell the sweet, sweet scent of a mug filled with Chai-spiced milk and maple syrup. This is the exact scent of new Sweet Maple Chai candle. Topped with notes of cinnamon and clove there’s a distinct autumnal edge to this flavour.

