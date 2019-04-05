There’s no getting away from it, housework is a chore (sorry Mrs Hinch, but it’s true). We’re not claiming Dunelm’s Housekeeper range turns it into any less of one, but it certainly makes it altogether easier on the eye.

The new Dunelm cleaning range

When it comes to laundry, the quicker and easier it gets done, the better in my book. I don’t know about you, but peg bags are a pet hate of mine. Hang them on the washing line and they slide away out of reach, put them down on the floor and either the fabric gets dirty or the pegs spill out… irritating to say the least.

This faff-free tin is a much more practical alternative. Not to mention it oozes beautility charm, with its simple lettering, grey shade and wooden handle. There’s a matching tin for washing powder, too, complete with a cute little scoop that hangs off the handle.

On rainy days, an indoor airer is essential. Ditch plastic versions in favour of this stylish wooden design. It features sturdy stainless steel bars that won’t go all mouldy after multiple encounters with damp laundry. There are two height options, depending on how much washing you have to hang – or if you’re a little on the short side and struggle to reach the top, like me!

No longer do your cleaning products need to be confined to the cupboard under the kitchen sink. There’s an array of easy-on-the-eye storage options available, from grass baskets and simple storage trays to stylish wire baskets, all in an array of sizes. Mix and match for a worktop display that’s as pretty as it is practical.

From brooms and and dustpans to traditional feather dusters, the range also features a clean sweep (sorry) of brushing options. As well as super useful for clearing away cobwebs and dirt, they make for a lovely design feature when hung up on a quaker-style peg rail. We’re also big fans of the tea towels (available in packs of two; one stripe and one plain design)

Made from a mix of cotton and linen they offer easy rustic style. Plus the washed effect means they don’t show up wear and tear – bonus.

With such great price points, this collection is the epitome of beautility on a budget. It gets the thumbs up from us. Mrs Hinch will be so proud…