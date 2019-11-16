Sainsbury’s has given us the opportunity to sprinkle a little Escape to the Chateau magic over our home with The Chateau fragrance range.

Sainsbury’s has collaborated with Escape to the Chateau’s Angel Strawbridge to create The Chateau fragrance range. If you are a fan of Escape to the Chateau this is a collaboration you are not going to want to miss.

The Channel 4 documentary series is one of our guilty pleasures here at Ideal Home. Ever since the show launched in 2016 we have eagerly followed Angel and Dick Strawbridge, as they buy, renovate and restore their 45-bedroom, 19th Century Chateau in the Pays de la Loire.

The Chateau fragrance range

We have loved watching Angel Strawbridge infuse the Chateau with her signature vintage style. The return of the Escape to the Chateau this month for its last series coincides with the launch of four floral scents designed by Angel herself.

Buy in-store: Boxed Glass Candle, £6, Sainsbury’s

The four scents in the Chateau fragrance range are jasmine flower, delicate sweet pea, opulent tuberose and pretty peony. Each has been inspired by flowers from the Chateau gardens.

‘Flowers and their fragrance have been a passion of mine since I was a little girl. When we moved to France, Dick dedicated part of his potagerie to my cutting garden and created a wildflower meadow for me,’ explains Angel. ‘The Chateau is now full of floral arrangement and their wonderful aromas, encapsulated in this evocative range.’

Angel has also sprinkled her vintage magic over the design of The Chateau fragrance range. The range includes a glass candle covered in a gorgeous gold design and a lidded multi-wick candle in a stunning sculptural floral vessel. Both designs draw on a decadent, Art Nouveau style that will stand out on any dressing table or coffee table.

Buy in-store: Lidded Ceramic Candle, £10, Sainsbury’s

However, it is the diffuser that has us really excited. If you’ve binged watched all of the Escape to the Chateau you’ll know Angel Strawbridge never does things conventionally.

Ditching the traditional reed diffuser sticks, The Chateau diffuser emits the fragrance through intricate layered ceramic petals shaped like a rose.

Video Of The Week

Buy in-store: Ceramic Diffuser, £10, Sainsbury’s

Priced at just £10 for the diffuser and lidded ceramic candle and £6 for the glass candle the collection is an absolute steal.

The Chateau by Angel Strawbridge collection is available exclusively from Sainsbury’s and instore now.

Will you be able to resist scooping up the entire collection?