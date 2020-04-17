We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A new Escape to The Chateau competition is offering fans the chance to stay the night at Dick and Angel Strawbridge’s incredible home in France.

The pair have launched a wellbeing competition to inspire the nation to keep busy and look after themselves while at home. The winner of the competition will win an overnight stay for two people at The Chateau.

Escape to the Chateau competition

The winner will stay in the lovely Honeymoon Suite and get the chance to see Angel’s stunning wallpaper museum in person. Plus, dinner will be hosted and cooked by Dick and Angel themselves. All you need to do is cover the cost of travel to and from The Chateau.

To enter the competition, all you have to do is to showcase a new skill you’ve developed or transformation you’ve made at home.

‘We know that it’s important to look after ourselves, so we’ve been keeping really busy, having great fun with the children, working in our kitchen garden, and cooking lots,’ write Dick and Angel on The Chateau website. ‘We’re making a conscious effort to eat well, keep active and be creative. The competition is very simple. It’s your journey!’

That can be your journey to mastering yoga in your living room or finishing all those DIY projects you’ve been meaning to start for years.

‘We’re interested in understanding whatever skills you’ve developed, or transformations you’ve made to keep yourself well,’ the pair explain. ‘Tell us what you’ve done and how you’ve ensured your wellbeing, and that of your family, in these difficult times!’

The competition is running from now until the 28th August 2020. You can find out more about how to submit your entry on The Chateau website.

The shortlist will be announced on the 4th September 2020, then it will be up to the public to vote for their favourite. The winner will be announced on 2nd October 2020.

Will you be sending your latest DIY project to Dick and Angel?