Fearne Cotton and Woodchip & Magnolia are today launching a gorgeous new collection of floral prints. The British design house known for its beautiful fabrics and wallpaper has teamed up with Fearne to create some joyful new designs.

A new blind, set of curtains or a wallpapered feature wall are easy tweaks that will make a room feel brand new. This collection has five different designs to choose from in a range of colours to work in your home.

The prints look just the thing for introducing some natural beauty into our hallways and living rooms.

Fearne Cotton’s fabric and wallpaper collection

Vintage Fearne

This intricate fern pattern looks amazing on cushions, curtains and wallpaper. It makes a statement in black, offset with the delicate floral print of ferns and cow parsley that remind us of country hedgerows.

Speaking about the creation of the design, Fearne says, ‘I have a couple of beautiful fern tattoos, so I wanted to incorporate the feel of those into this collection. Living so close to a big park, I love to watch the ferns change colour and shape throughout the year.

I chose the varying colour palette to give each wallpaper a completely different feel and as a nod to the changing seasons.’ Take a look at the different variations on the Woodchip & Magnolia website.

Hope & Bloom

A bolder, more feminine design, the Hope & Bloom print has a mixture of wildflowers in soft spring shades. ‘I can’t wait to adorn my hallways with this design so I can feel hopeful every time I walk in the door,’ Fearne says.

We like how it’s been used here as a table runner, as a simple way to create instant interest. For more on the heritage wallpaper microtrend, read our piece.

Twiggy

The third pattern, Twiggy, is inspired by spring and the very first signs of warmth and hope after winter, as blossom begins to come out. This design combines the softness of blossom with the delicate shape of the twigs.

We think it looks really striking here, enveloping you in the natural print. We love how the blush pinks and rich brown tones are pulled out in the cushions and bedding. For more bedroom curtain ideas, check out our guide.

Move & Flow

If you follow Fearne on Instagram, you’ll know she’s a big fan of yoga. Often posting videos of her morning sessions on the mat, the broadcaster and podcast host is an advocate of its mental and physical benefits.

‘Using a water paint pen, I used simple lines to create these figures moving and flowing across the paper,’ Fearne says. ‘Move & Flow is a unique wallpaper that will add fun and interest to your home.’

Pondering Peonies

The short and sweet blooming period of peonies makes them extra special. The final design brings a chintzy ‘grandmacore’ vibe with the beautiful blooms.

‘Peonies are my favourite flowers,’ Fearne says. ‘They’re so big and sumptuous and get prettier the more in bloom they are. I love the bold shapes and fearlessness of this design.’ If you’re finding it hard to choose, read our piece on what not to do when choosing wallpaper.

Browse the range on the Woodchip & Magnolia website.